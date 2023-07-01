7 best Clint Eastwood films

Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood first made an impression on viewers for his portrayel of stoic and tough characters in Western-themed movies, many of which are considered classics now. In addition to making a mark as a skilled actor, Clint Eastwood also produced and directed several movies till date, including Million Dollar Baby (2004), Gran Torino (2008), Sully (2016), and more.

Given that he has been in the film industry for around 65 years, the 93-year-old has an extensive body of work that comprises more than 60 films. It may be difficult for fans to binge-watch the entire list, but there are some gems that every Clint Eastwood fan must watch, atleast once.

Dirty Harry, Unforgiven, and 5 other Clint Eastwood movies that belong on your must-watch list

1) The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

If you are a fan of classic Westerns, then this movie will not disappoint. The story follows two gunsligers, Blondie (Clint Eastwood) and Tuco (Eli Wallach), who form an unlikely partnership. They don't trust each other but they have to work together to find a hidden treasure. As expected, the road to fortune is rife with obstacles, one of them being Angel Eyes, an outlaw who wants to the riches for himself.

Clint Eastwood's character is a bounty hunter but the viewer soon realizes that underneath the tough exterior, there is a kind man. It is an exciting movie that has plenty of tense action scenes and elaborate gunfights that are a treat to watch.

2) Kelly's Heroes (1970)

Fans of war films are going to love this one, wherein Clint Eastwood plays the role of Kelly, an American private who is fighting in World War II. When the soldiers learn of gold worth millions hidden on enemy soil, Kelly makes a plan to sneak past German officers and steal the loot. Seeing as there is a full blown war is going on, the crew faces numerous challenges, but they are determined to bring back the gold.

The plot is different from usual war movies, and it is very interesting to see how the crew puts together the plan to get to the gold. The talented cast delivers captivating performances that add to the viewing expereince.

3) Dirty Harry (1971)

This Clint Eastwood movie has all the right ingredients - an engaging story, great plotline, and well-executed action scenes, that will keep you hooked. The veteran actor plays the role of Harry Callahan, a San Francisco Police Department Inspector, who goes up against a vicious psychopath.

Clint Eastwood is known for playing reserved characters who have a tendency to unleash terror and violence when the chips are down, and Callahan is not very different. He might be a man of the law but he doesn't think twice to break the rules or overlook them when it's time to dole out the justice.

4) Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

This movie blends crime and comedy to keep viewers entertained. The story follows a drifter named Lightfoot (Jeff Bridges), who just happens to meet up with Thunderbolt (Eastwood), a legendary thief. Thunderbolt's old partners in crime think that he double crossed them after a bank heist but he manages to convince them otherwise. Lightfoot then manages to bring everyone together to rob the same bank again.

Hilarious and engaging, this is the perfect movie to watch when you want something interesting and fun. The main highlight has to be the compelling performances by Bridges and Eastwood.

5) Unforgiven (1992)

Produced and directed by Clint Eastwood, this movie has won multiple awards. The actor also stars in the movie as Willaim Munny, an aging bandit. He had chosen to abondon his past and start anew as a farmer. But circumstances compel him to return for one last job when some brothel workers post a reward for the murder of a pair of cowboys.

In terms of exceptional Westerns, this movie will definitely place towards the top of the list. It is a timeless classic that every fan of Western movies should make a point to watch.

6) The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

Clint Eastwood fans are used to seeing him play the reserved but tough lead character, but it is not every day that he is seen in a romantic role, which is what makes this movie so special. The movie is focussed on Francesca Johnson (Meryl Streep), whose family is away on a trip. During this time, she meets an enigmatic photojournalist named Robert Kincaid (Eastwood) and ends up having an affair.

The chemistry between the leads is nothing short of enigmatic. It is easy to believe that they should end up together but reality doesn't always have happy endings.

7) Million Dollar Baby (2004)

This sports drama stars Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank, and Morgan Freeman in lead roles. The story is focussed on Margaret "Maggie" Fitzgerald (Swank), an amateur boxer who dreams of becoming big. She wants boxing trainer Frankie Dunn (Eastwood) to train her, but he refuses. Somehow she manages to convince him, and he helps her become a professional boxer.

Inspiring and engaging, this movie will keep you entertained from start to finish. The best part is to see the evolving relationship between Swank and Eastwood and how they impact each other's lives.

If you are planning to enjoy a Clint Eastwood movie marathon, then these interesting movies should definitely be on your list.

