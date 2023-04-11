What is Philip Schneider's age? All about Hilary Swank's husband as actress gives birth to twins

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider became parents to twin babies on April 10, 2023. Swank shared the news via Instagram in a picture that showcased her with her two newborn babies, a boy and a girl. The actress and Schneider married in 2018 after getting engaged in 2016, before which they dated for a year and a half.

Swank's husband, Schneider, is a 45-year-old social venture entrepreneur from California who has been featured in multiple films.

Before Philip, Hilary was romantically linked to Ruben Torres, John Campisi, and Chad Lowe. She was previously married to Lowe for ten years from 1997 to 2007.

Hilary Swank's husband is an entrepreneur

According to Vogue, Philip Schneider is a social venture entrepreneur. Forbes described it as "blending capitalism with a do-gooder mentality." The publication noted that social entrepreneurs show interest in businesses that attempt to solve global problems like hunger, education, and climate change.

According to Philip's website, he has been active in the field since 1987 and his first job was as a property assistant on Campus Man.

IMDb states that Schneider has been featured in several films like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Marley and Me. Schneider also played the role of Heshie in the drama series Magic City, which aired on Starz.

Other details about his career, educational background, and net worth are yet to be revealed.

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider announced the news of their pregnancy in October 2022

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider appeared on Good Morning America in October 2022 and revealed that they were expecting twins. Swank said at the time that it was a moment she had been waiting for and added that she wasn't just going to be a mother of one child, but was having twins.

Hilary then spoke about her pregnancy on Live with Kelly and Ryan and said that she was feeling "great" even though her clothes were starting to feel tight. She hilariously mentioned that she had to cut open her jeans so they would fit her.

She also shared that her husband's family has a history of twins and called it a "blessing."

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider married in 2018

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider met on a blind date set up by Misha Collins' wife Vicki and a close friend, Jean. In 2016, they got engaged after a year and a half of dating when Philip proposed to the PS. I Love You star during a vacation in Colorado.

In an interview with Vogue, Hilary recalled the moment and said:

"It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies. One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed – he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!"

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider got engaged in 2016 (Image via Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

The pair then tied the knot in August 2018 in a wedding ceremony in the Redwoods, California. Swank detailed the wedding while speaking to Vogue, describing it as "timeless" as she said that she was overwhelmed with gratitude at marrying the man of her dreams. She said she was grateful to see everyone she loved in "the middle of such a profound setting, and called it a dream come true.

Swank is popular for her performances on TV shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, Camp Wilder, BoJack Horseman, Alaska Daily, and more.

