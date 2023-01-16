American actor Jeff Bridges paid tribute to his parents while receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

On Sunday, January 15, the 73-year-old star, who was presented with the prestigious award by his former co-star John Goodman, gave a heartfelt acceptance speech recalling his family's support throughout his career.

In his monolog, Bridges pointed out that he was wearing his father's cuff links as the event fell on his father, Lloyd Bridges' birthday. Lloyd passed away in 1998.

Attributing his success to his father, Bridges recalled an anecdote from his childhood and stated:

"I can remember him loving showbiz so much, loving acting so much, and as a kid I said, 'You know, Dad, I'm not sure I wanna be an actor.' He goes, 'What are you talkin' about?' I said, 'I wanna do painting maybe, music.' He said, 'Jeff, don't be ridiculous. Being an actor, they're gonna call on you to do all of those things you're interested in. And besides that, you're gonna get to tell all these wonderful stories from all these different perspectives of people that are alive. This is a wonderful profession.'"

Bridges added that he is glad he listened to his father.

Jeff Bridges' parents were both established names in the entertainment industry

Michael Warburton @MichaelWarbur17 2yr old Jeff Bridges with his Dad, Lloyd, in 1951. 2yr old Jeff Bridges with his Dad, Lloyd, in 1951. https://t.co/69djLbO4EC

Jeff Bridges was born on December 4, 1949, to Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges. His father was a film and stage actor while his mother was an actress and a writer.

According to his IMDb profile, Lloyd grew up in several Northern California towns. He gained interest in acting while studying at the University of California at Los Angeles even though his father wanted him to become a lawyer. He later worked on the Broadway stage.

Lloyd Bridges began his career in 1936 and soon signed a contract with Columbia in 1941. He switched to playing characters on the small screen and gained fame by starring in 1958's Sea Hunt. His character had spoofy portrayals in films like 1980's Airplane! and 1991's Hot Shots! and their sequels.

Lloyd met his wife, Dorothy, at UCLA. They appeared together in a romantic play March Hares. Her other credits include Finders Keepers (1921), Sea Hunt (1958), and See You in the Morning (1989).

As for his recent acceptance speech at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards, Jeff Bridges thanked his mother and other family members for their support.

Jeff Bridges highlighted his mother's career and dubbed her the "best actor of the bunch." He then thanked his siblings Cindy and Beau, along with his "gorgeous, wonderfully talented" wife Susan Geston, to whom he has been married for 48 years.

He also gave shoutouts to his children Jessica, Hayley, and Isabelle.

Bridges said:

"Family — that's kinda what it all comes down to."

Jeff Bridges is an award-winning actor who has been nominated for seven Academy Awards over the course of his career. He was first nominated for the same in 1971 for Best Supporting Actor in The Last Picture Show. He won his first Academy award in 2009 for Crazy Heart.

On the professional front, Bridges last appeared in Robert Levine and Jonathan E. Steinberg's action drama series The Old Man as Dan Chase. The series also starred Alia Shawkat, John Lithgow, E.J. Bonilla, Gbenga Akinnagbe, and Bill Heck, among others.

