Dark Winds season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of AMC's Dark Winds will air on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The psychological thriller series follows two police officers whose beliefs and entire worldviews are challenged as they delve deep into a shocking murder case in the 1970s Southwest.

Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past.''

The synopsis further reads:

''He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee. Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.''

Dark Winds stars Zahn McClarnon in one of the key roles, along with various others playing major supporting characters. The series is created by prominent writer and producer Graham Roland.

AMC's Dark Winds season 2 cast list: Who stars in the psychological thriller series?

1) Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn

Zahn McClarnon returns as Joe Leaphorn in Dark Winds season 2. Leaphorn is a veteran police officer from Kayenta in the Navajo county and is one of the two officers investigating a double murder case.

McLarnon received high praise from viewers and critics for his impeccable nuanced performance in the first season. It will be interesting to watch how his character would be explored in the show's upcoming second season.

Zahn McClarnon's other memorable acting credits include Longmire, Reservation Dogs and Hawkeye.

2) Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee

Actor Kiowa Gordon stars as Jim Chee in the psychological thriller show. He joins Leaphorn as his new deputy after working as an undercover FBI agent. He subsequently goes on to work on the shocking double murder case with Leaphorn, which changes his life forever.

The two's equation forms the crux of the story, and viewers can expect the duo to return for another thrilling season replete with shocking plot-twists and drama.

Kiowa Gordon has been quite impressive in the series' first season, and he will look to deliver another powerful performance in the new installment. He's previously appeared in The Red Road, The Twilight Saga and Castle in the Ground.

3) Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito

Jessica Matten returns to portray the role of Bernadette Manuelito in Dark Winds season 2.

She works quite closely with Leaphorn on the double murder case and is known for her incisive mind and natural instincts as a police officer. Matten's performance in the first season received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. Viewers might recognize her from Burden of Truth, Tribal and The Empty Man.

Apart from the aforementioned actors. Dark Winds season 2 also stars numerous others in important roles, including:

Nicholas Logan as Colton Wolf

Jeri Ryan as Rosemary Vines

Elva Guerra as Sally Growing Thunder

Jeremiah Bitsui as Hoski

You can watch the first episode of Dark Winds season 2 on AMC+ on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 3.01 am ET.