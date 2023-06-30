Reservation Dogs season 3: Everything we know so far

FX's heartfelt comedy, Reservation Dogs, is set to return for its third and supposedly its last season on August 2, on Hulu. Co-created by Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs tells the tale of four Indigenous teenagers in the less populated side of Oklahoma who commit crimes and fight to live and dream the Californian dream.

The critically acclaimed teen drama that also streams on Hulu has been awarded a Peabody Award and two Independent Spirit Awards. Furthermore, it has received nominations for Critics' Choice Television Awards and Golden Globes. As the review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes, has summarised:

"Following the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmanoeuvre the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town and survive a turf war against a much tougher rival gang."

It continues:

"This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences -- and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world."

Providing the world with a refreshing perspective on Native American communities and showcasing their experiences, struggles, and resilience, Reservation Dogs will be back with a third season on August 2, 2023.

Reservation Dogs brings back authentic storytelling and original characters

Even though the creator of the series, Sterlin Harjo, announced the end of the series on an Instagram post (via The Hollywood Reporter), fans can be excited for the upcoming season as it challenges stereotypes and presents a platform for underrepresented voices. Harjo and Taika Watiti draw from their personal experiences and paint a vibrant picture on-screen with help from Mark Schwartzbard and Christian Sprenger.

The third season brings back Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis playing Elora Danan Postoak, Bear Smallhill, Chester "Cheese" Williams, and Wilhelmina "Willie Jack" Jacqueline Sampson, respectively. The group mourns over their friend's loss and travels to California to respect Daniel's wishes in the previous season.

The concluding act of Reservation Dogs

As the anticipation runs high, viewers can catch up on the half-hour episodes of the previous seasons on Hulu. Meanwhile, fans can keep up with the posts on Harjo's Instagram handle to check for updates. Even though there is no trailer for the third season, the tone of the upcoming episodes is expected to be dark.

In a February 2, 2023, interview with Variety, Harjo stated that the third season will wrap up the series by heading back to Oklahoma:

“We’re not going to dilly-dally in California for too long. We have business to attend to back home. It’s a similar approach to Season 3, which is, ‘How do I make this feel like you’re not predicting where this is going?’ And honestly, I think that tonally, there’s some darkness coming.”

Harjo wrote on his Instagram post - one that could be easily missed between the pictures from his set:

“I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale.”

Watch Reservation Dogs season 3 on Hulu on August 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes