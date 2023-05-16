Echo star confirms pregnancy ahead of the show's debut

Echo actress and star Alaqua Cox, who made her debut in 2021's Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye, recently shared that she is pregnant with a baby boy. The deaf Native-American actress took to Instagram on May 15, 2023, to share a picture of herself kissing her husband. The caption of the post read:

"Best Mother’s Day gift. We can’t wait to meet you, baby boy."

Cox's Maya Lopez, aka Echo, had a major role in Hawkeye, where she served as the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia. In the series, the mafia sought revenge against Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye/Ronin, for the murder of her father, William Lopez, the previous leader of the Tracksuits.

Although the series is yet to debut on Disney+, Alaqua Cox has already made a mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe by being the first differently-abled actress to play a major comic book character.

Echo will see Maya Lopez face her past and reconnect with her Native-American roots

In #Echo Maya Lopez will embark on a spiritual journey and acquire magical tattoos that give her superhuman abilities

Echo takes place after the events of Hawkeye and focuses on Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez as she faces her past and reconnects with her Native American heritage. The official synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

"The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward."

As per a tweet from Marvel Updates, Maya Lopez, after embarking on a spiritual journey, will gain superhuman abilities after she acquires some magical tattoos.

According to the Marvel Updates Twitter page, the last four episodes of the upcoming series will also see the return of Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) following his explosive return to the MCU in Hawkeye. In the series, Fisk and Lopez will face off after the latter slowly becomes an antihero over the course of the show's run.

The series will also see the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, following his brief appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. As per Marvel Updates, Cox's Murdock will appear in three episodes of the show.

Additionally, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Cox's Daredevil will be shown searching for a lost ally in Echo, during which he encounters and teams up with Maya Lopez. Daredevil's appearance and story in the series will lead to the events of Daredevil: Born Again.

In #Echo Maya Lopez becomes a private investigator in New York and Daredevil contacts her for a meeting. Daredevil turns to her for a new case that will continue in #DaredevilBornAgain

Cast and crew of Echo

Alaqua Cox stars in the lead role of Maya Lopez, the former commander of Hawkeye's Tracksuit Mafia, who can perfectly copy the moves of other combatants. She will be joined by the following actors who reprise their roles from previous MCU media:

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Devery Jacobs as Julie

Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene will also appear in the series in undisclosed roles.

ECHO still set to release this year.

As for the crew of the series, Marion Dayre serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Sydney Freeland of Drunktown's Finest and Catriona McKenzie of Kiki and Kitty direct episodes of the show.

According to industry insider KC Walsh, Echo is set to premiere sometime in 2023.

