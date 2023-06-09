Dalíland cast list: Ben Kingsley, Ezra Miller, and others to star in new biopic movie

Dalíland premiered at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival on September 17, 2022, garnering critical acclaim for its captivating narrative and outstanding performances. With its worldwide theatrical release set for June 9, 2023, distributed by Magnolia Pictures, anticipation mounts among audiences eager to experience the film.

Directed by Mary Harron, Dalíland is an intriguing American biographical drama film that delves into the fascinating life of surrealist painter Salvador Dalí and his turbulent relationship with his muse and wife, Gala, during the 1970s.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa, Christopher Briney, Rupert Graves, Alexander Beyer, Andreja Pejić, Suki Waterhouse, and Ezra Miller, who bring these captivating characters to life.

Here is the synopsis of Dalíland as stated by IMDb:

"In 1973, a young gallery assistant goes on a wild adventure behind the scenes as he helps the aging genius Salvador Dali prepare for a big show in New York."

Under the expert direction of Mary Harron, the film delves into the complexities of Salvador Dalí's life and the intricate dynamics of his relationship with Gala. With its immersive narrative and exceptional cast, the movie promises to offer an engaging and thought-provoking exploration of one of the most iconic figures in art history.

Unforgettable characters brought to life by Dalíland's exceptional cast

1) Ben Kingsley as Salvador Dalí

In Dalíland, the iconic role of Salvador Dalí is masterfully portrayed by the immensely talented Ben Kingsley. Known for his versatility and captivating performances, Kingsley brings his exceptional acting prowess to this biographical drama.

With notable works such as his Academy Award-winning performance in Gandhi and memorable roles in films like Schindler's List and Iron Man 3, Kingsley's portrayal of Dalí promises to be a captivating exploration of the enigmatic artist's life and the depths of his artistic genius.

2) Ezra Miller as Young Dali

Joining the talented Ben Kingsley in Dalíland is the versatile and acclaimed actor Ezra Miller. Known for their roles in The Flash, Fantastic Beasts, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Miller brings their unique style and captivating presence to the film.

With their ability to portray complex characters, Miller's inclusion in the cast adds another layer of intrigue and anticipation to the project.

3) Barbara Sukowa as Gala Dalí

Renowned actress Barbara Sukowa takes on the role of Gala, Salvador Dalí's wife and muse. Sukowa, known for her exceptional talent and versatility, has graced both stage and screen with memorable performances.

Notable works include her collaborations with director Rainer Werner Fassbinder, such as Lola and Berlin Alexanderplatz. With her commanding presence and acting prowess, Sukowa is set to deliver a captivating portrayal of Gala in the film.

4) Christopher Briney as James

Christopher Briney delivers a captivating performance as James. Known for his notable work in films such as The Post and First Man, Briney brings depth and nuance to the character. His portrayal of James, a key figure in the tumultuous relationship between Salvador Dalí and Gala, adds an intriguing layer to the film's narrative, leaving audiences captivated by his on-screen presence.

Other notable cast members include:

Rupert Graves as Captain Moore

Andreja Pejic as Amanda Lear

Alexander Beyer as Christoffe

Mark McKenna as Alice Cooper

Zachary Nachbar-Seckel as Jeff Fenholt

Avital Lvova as Young Gala

Mark your calendars for June 9, 2023, to watch Dalíland in theatres.

