What is Ezra Miller's Dalíland all about? Release date, plot, trailer, and more details

The highly anticipated biographical drama Dalíland is all set for its theatrical release on June 9, 2023. The film first premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 17, 2022, and was picked up by Magnolia Pictures for a worldwide theatrical release, following stunning reviews from critics.

Dalíland is based on the true story of surrealist painter Salvador Dali and his turbulent marriage to his wife Gala. It follows a gallery assistant James, played by popular actor Christopher Briney, who is enlisted with the task of helping Dali prepare for a very important art function in the 1970s, amidst his tense relations with his wife Gala. The official synopsis for the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"The film is centered around Salvador Dalí, one of the most world-renowned artists of the 20th century and focuses on the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between Dalí and his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa), as their seemingly unshakable bond begins to stress and fracture. "

It adds:

"Set in New York and Spain in 1974, the film is told through the eyes of James (Christopher Briney), a young assistant keen to make his name in the art world, who helps the eccentric and mercurial Dalí prepare for a big gallery show."

The film is written by John C. Walsh and is directed by notable director Mary Harron, who has previously worked on projects including American Psycho, I Shot Andy Warhol, and The Notorious Bettie Page. The film is produced by Edward R. Pressman, David O. Sacks, Chris Curling, Daniel Brunt, and Sam Pressman and distributed by Magnolia Pictures.

Dalíland focuses on the life of surrealist painter Salvador Dalí

The film, set in the ecstatic environment of the 1970s, follows the story of the scandalous and wildly popular surrealist painter Salvador Dalí. The trailer of the film, at its offset, sets the premise of the film as a gallery assistant James Linton is hired for the job of looking after Dalí's well-being.

As Linton enters Dalí's life, he discovers the most extraordinary and outlandish things for he's intrigued by Dali's outrageous lifestyle, full of shindigs and television appearances. However, James soon discovers that underneath the parties and fame, lies a man with a turbulent and toxic personal life. Dalí's relationship with his wife Gala is complicated and James does everything he can to keep Dalí out of fights and keep him focused on the task at hand.

However, it can be seen in the film's trailer that Dalí warns James to keep away from Gala, he elaborates by saying:

"Gala is the power. She does the deals and handles the money. Whatever you do, you must not insult her. Because if you do, you're out."

Gala is also shown having several fights with Dalí and often pressurizing him to paint because they "need the money". Depicted as erratic and extremely short-tempered, it'll be interesting to see how the film explores the dynamic between Gala and the other characters. As James completely devotes himself to Dalí's cause and works with him for his art function, Dalí' is divided as to where his loyalties lie, with James or with Gala.

More about Dalíland's cast

Dalíland is host to an exceptionally talented star cast with distinguished actor Sir Ben Kingsley in the lead role of Dalí. The actor has garnered global appreciation for his stunning portrayal of the character in the film as he manages to effortlessly delve into characters and bring forth such complex emotions forth quite convincingly.

The Academy Award-winning actor has previously starred in numerous critically acclaimed films including Schindler's List, Shutter Island, Gandhi, Iron Man 3, and Operation Finale.

Dalíland will also be host to The Flash actor Ezra Miller who will be playing the role of a young Dalí. The actor had originally been cast for the role of James Linton, however, due to scheduling conflicts with their role in the film Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, Miller settled for a shorter role and agreed to play a young Dalí. Even though the actor has been at the center of many controversies throughout the past year or so, director Mary Harron said that they “arrived on set with a completely realized performance”.

Another actor that has managed to make headlines for his role in the film is Christopher Briney. The actor makes his film debut with Dalíland and will play the lead role of James Linton along with his co-actor Ben Kingsley. The actor previously featured in the wildly popular Netflix rom-com series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Dalíland will also feature several other actors and actresses who'll be essaying pivotal roles in the film including Barbara Sukowa as Gala, Rupert Graves as Captain Moore, Alexander Beyer as Christoffe, Andreja Pejić as Amanda Lear, Suki Waterhouse as Ginesta, and Mark McKenna as Alex Cooper, among numerous others.

Dalíland will release in theatres on June 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes