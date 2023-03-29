Is Riverdale season 7 set in the 1950s? Timeline explored

Riverdale, the popular supernatural mystery drama series, is all set to make its return with its upcoming season 7, which is also the final season of the series, this Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on The CW. Inspired by the titular characters from fan-favorite Archie Comics, the show has garnered quite a lot of attention from the audience over the last six seasons due to the show's astonishing and bizarre plotlines and promising cast.

There is no doubt that Riverdale fans have been impatiently anticipating what the show's concluding season will deliver. As disclosed by the series' developer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the new season will take the audience to the 1950s era as Archie and the rest of the gang time travel there. Aguirre-Sacasa has addressed this plot twist as an homage to the original Archie Comics, first published in 1942.

The original cast will be shown returning to high school in the 1950s for the final season after the sixth season gave viewers access to a comet time machine. Only Cole Sprouse's character Jughead will be aware of the full scenario and attempt to save the group and return them to the modern era.

Show's developer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has called Riverdale season 7 a "love letter" to the Archie Comics

In the official trailer for the upcoming 7th and final season of The CW series, the audience can see the ensemble cast dressed up as 1950s teenagers, with all the surroundings set in the same era. While explaining why they decided to choose that era for the final season, Aguirre-Sacasa said:

"We were thinking, well if the kids go back to high school, and it's the 1950s, we could really do a season that was a love letter to the original Archie comics that inspired Riverdale....Let's take this wholesome, innocent decade that everyone does associate with happy days and, you know, the greatest time of our lives, and the greatest decade to be a teenager... and explore the darkness of that decade." (Via Collider)

At the beginning of the trailer for The CW series, Jughead is seen revealing to viewers that the year is 1955. Throughout the rest of the trailer, he tries to convince the gang that they have been sent back in time and need to return to the future, where they belong. As the trailer continues to unfold, new traumatic and horrifying events are seen taking place.

Thus, it will be quite interesting to see if the characters will be able to survive the 1950s darkness and finally return to the future timeline or not.

Take a closer look at the Riverdale season 7 cast list

Apart from Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, the cast list for the show's final season includes:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty

Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate

The first episode of season 7 has been titled, Don't Worry, Darling. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Danielle Iman have served as writers for the episode, while Ronald Paul Richard has acted as the director.

Don't forget to watch the premiere episode of the final season of Riverdale, which will air exclusively on The CW, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes