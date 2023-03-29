What time will Riverdale season 7 episode 1 air on The CW? Plot and more details explored

Riverdale season 7 is set to air on The CW this week. The drama-mystery series, known for its dystopian themes, powerful villains, wild storylines, and epic musical moments, is coming to an end with the upcoming season, and it looks like it's definitely going to go out with a bang.

Riverdale season 7 episode 1 is all set to be released on The CW on Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, at 6 pm ET/9 pm PT.

The synopsis for season 7 of Riverdale, as per a press release by The CW, reads:

"The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before - the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s."

It continues:

"It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) -Riverdale's Guardian Angel- that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950s forever? And if so...is that such a bad thing?"

Riverdale season 7 episode 1 has been titled Don't Worry, Darling

The premiere episode of Riverdale season 7, following the show's trend of naming episodes after popular films and TV shows, has been titled Don't Worry, Darling. The episode, as well as the season, happens to be set in the same time period as the film directed by Olivia Wilde.

The synopsis of Riverdale season 7 episode 1, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"After coming together to stop Bailey's comet, the gang finds themselves transported back to a simpler time -- Riverdale 1955; Archie attempts to impress the new girl Veronica; Toni, Tabitha and Betty take a stand against Principal Featherhead."

Season 6 had multiple pop culture references in its titles, such as The Serpent Queen's Gambit (The Queen's Gambit), Death at a Funeral (Death at Funeral), American Psychos (American Psycho). While the last one was a reference to creator Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa's play American Psycho the Musical, most people consider it an homage to the 2000 Christian Bale-starrer.

Riverdale season 7 cast list explored

The core cast of Riverdale season 7 features:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews: Archie will be seen as a classic all-American teen, coming-of-age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons.

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper: Betty will be seen as the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life - including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick).

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge: Veronica will be seen as a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances.

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom: Cheryl will be seen as the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing.

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz: Toni will be seen as an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High.

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller: Kevin will be seen as a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity.

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle: Reggie will be seen as a basketball star from farm county.

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty: Fangs will be seen as a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

Major Curda and Shannon Purser will be reprising their roles as Dilton Doiley and Ethel Muggs. Nicolas Barasch and Karl Walcott are the new additions to Riverdale season 7 and will be seen playing Julian Blossom and Clay Walker, respectively.

New episodes of Riverdale season 7 are set to drop weekly on The CW on Wednesdays starting March 29, 2023, with the finale slated to release on August 23, 2023. The brand-new season will be available for streaming on Netflix after the finale.

