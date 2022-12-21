Riverdale season 7: Who are the two new actors joining the CW series?

Actors Nicholas Barasch and Karl Walcott are joining the cast of Riverdale season 7, according to Deadline. Barasch will portray the character of Julian Blossom, while Walcott will don the role of Clay Walker.

The popular supernatural show was renewed for a seventh season back in March 2022. And ever since the conclusion of season 6 part 2 in July this year, fans have been eagerly waiting for news regarding the upcoming installment. The seventh season is expected to air sometime in 2023.

1) Nicholas Barasch as Julian Blossom

Actor Nicholas Barasch will star as Julian Blossom in the upcoming seventh season of CW's Riverdale. Deadline describes Barasch's character as ''preppy, rich, and extremely.''

Based on the publication's description, Blossom seems to be a cunning and charismatic personality who often seems to create problems for people around him. It'll be interesting to see how his character's journey pans out on the show.

As an actor, Nicholas Barasch is known for his appearances in She Loves Me and Low Tide, wherein he portrayed the roles of Arpad and Polo Shirt, respectively.

2) Karl Walcott as Clay Walker

Actor Karl Walcott will don the role of Clay Walker in the upcoming season of CW's Riverdale. Deadline describes Walker as ''studious, artistic, well-read, and well-traveled.''

Based on the publication's description, Karl Walcott seems like a fascinating character. He's known to fight for what's right and has a broad-minded, liberal outlook towards life. It'll be exciting to see Walcott's performance in this complex role.

Apart from Riverdale, Karl Walcott has starred in quite a few shows and movies over the years, including Mad Dog Labine, Cerebrum, and Demain des hommes, to name a few. He also appeared in an episode of The Bold Type, wherein he portrayed the character of Milo.

More details about Riverdale plot and cast

Riverdale is based on several characters from the beloved Archie comics. It focuses on protagonist Archie and his group of friends who deal with several kinds of struggles and challenges in a dystopian city replete with notorious criminals.

Here's a brief synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The description further reads:

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

The series features KJ Apa as protagonist Archie, along with Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse, among others, playing pivotal supporting roles. The series has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, thanks to its entertaining storyline, intriguing characters, and performances by the cast.

Riverdale season 7 is expected to drop on the CW sometime in 2023.

