What time will The Winchesters episode 13 air on the CW? Release date, promo, cast, and more details

The Winchesters episode 13, the highly awaited season finale of the spin-off prequel to Supernatural, is all set to make its debut exclusively on The CW TV Channel this Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Developed by Robbie Thompson, the spin-off series has garnered a lot of popularity due to its character arcs and immersing storylines.

Fans of The Winchesters have been eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming 13th episode of the fantasy drama series will bring to the table, especially after episode 12, titled The Tears of a Clown, saw quite a few interesting developments, including the suspenseful mystery of a spine-chilling clown.

The Winchesters season finale is titled, Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye

What to expect from The Winchesters episode 13?

Scheduled to be released on March 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the highly anticipated 13th episode of the fantasy series' first season has been titled, Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye. John Showalter has acted as the director of the episode, while the new episode has been written by Robbie Thompson.

The official synopsis for episode 13 of the series' season 1, as given by The CW Channel, reads:

"John receives a message from a mysterious stranger; Carlos, Latika and Ada work together to find answers, but time is running out; Mary and John have a warm but awkward reunion."

Take a closer look at the official promo video clip for the upcoming episode below:

The official synopsis and promo video for episode 13 provides fans with clues and glimpses regarding what the new episode has in store for them and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the finale episode of the season will take viewers on an emotionally driven and arresting journey as they will witness Ada, Latika, and Carlos coming together to look for answers.

Besides John getting a message from a suspicious stranger, the new episode will also see a reunion between him and Mary. Thus, it is safe to say that viewers are in for a riveting new finale episode.

Take a closer look at The Winchesters season 1 cast

The promising cast members for the spin-off series' first season include:

Drake Rodger as John Winchester

Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell

Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester

Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai

Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe

Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez

Gil McKinney as Henry Winchester

Bridget Regan as Rockin' Roxy

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester

Tom Welling as Samuel Campbell

Season 1 of The Winchesters was first released on The CW Network on October 11, 2022. The show's synopsis, as given by Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A prequel to the long-running series "Supernatural," "The Winchesters" tells the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past."

The synopsis further continues:

"In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces to uncover the hidden truths about both of their families."

Don't forget to watch the finale episode 13 of The Winchesters, which will air on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on The CW.

