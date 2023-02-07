The Winchesters episode 10 release date, time, plot, and more

The Winchesters, the highly riveting fantasy drama prequel spin-off series to the popular show Supernatural, is all set to return with a new episode. The Winchesters episode 10 will debut on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on The CW Channel.

Robbie Thompson has acted as the developer of The CW spin-off series, while fan-favorite actor Jensen Ackles has served as the series narrator. Followers of the dark fantasy series have been eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming new episode of season 1 has in store for them, especially as the previous episode, titled Cast Your Fate to the Wind, was filled with a series of arresting events.

All about The Winchesters episode 10 ahead of the episode's release on The CW Channel

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode?

The highly anticipated episode 10 of the series' first season will be released exclusively on The CW Network this Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The airtime of the new episode is 8 pm ET.

In The Winchesters episode 9, titled, Cast Your Fate to the Wind, fans witnessed Carlos and the entire gang trying to find the reason behind the vampires cruising through Lawrence. The episode also showcased John having a terrifying glimpse into the near future. In the preceding episode, viewers will see Mary struggling with her feelings for John.

The upcoming episode of the series has been titled, Suspicious Minds. Gabriel Alejandro Garza and Julia Cooperman have served as writers for the episode, while Andi Armaganian has acted as the director. The official synopsis for Suspicious Minds, given by The CW, reads:

"While Carlos talks through a problem in his personal life, it gives Latika a new idea about how to find the Akrida queen; Millie's new security system for the clubhouse proves helpful when Mary and John find an unexpected guest inside."

Take a closer look at the official promo video clip for episode 10 below:

The official synopsis and the promo video clip for The Winchesters episode 10 give fans exciting glimpses and hints regarding what to expect from the new episode. By the looks of it, it is clear that the episode will be jam-packed with drama and action as Latika tries her best to get hold of the Akrida queen.

The episode will also display John and Mary discovering an unusual guest inside the clubhouse. Thus, it is safe to say that the episode will take viewers on a stirring rollercoaster journey.

The Winchesters cast list explored

The intriguing lead cast members for the first season of the prequel spin-off series entail Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell, Drake Rodger as John Winchester, Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez and Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe.

The recurring cast list includes Gil McKinney as Henry Winchester, Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, Bridget Regan as Rockin' Roxy, Tom Welling as Samuel Campbell, and others.

Don't forget to catch The Winchesters episode 10 on The CW on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

