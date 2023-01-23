The Winchesters episode 8 is expected to air on the CW on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The series is a prequel to the iconic show, Supernatural, and takes viewers back to the 70s, focusing on the lives of Dean's parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell.

The previous episode aired on December 6, 2022, and has since gone on a hiatus. The Winchesters, helmed by Robbie Thompson, stars Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger in key roles.

The Winchesters episode 8 on the CW: Promo, plot, cast, and more

A short promo for The Winchesters episode 8 offers a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events that will unfold for viewers to watch in the latest episode. The upcoming episode is expected to focus on Mary and John, who're now watching over Samuel Campbell. Here's a synopsis of the new episode, titled Hang on to Your Life, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Mary and John stay close to home to watch over a newly returned Samuel Campbell; when Latika and Carlos split off to investigate the death of a musician, Carlos is forced to face a part of his past he has been avoiding.''

The previous episode, titled Reflections, witnessed Mary and John making some shocking discoveries about their past that changed the course of the narrative. With several pivotal moments yet to come, viewers can expect a lot more drama and action in the remaining episodes as the show heads towards its conclusion. Details about the show's renewal/cancelation have not yet been revealed.

The show stars Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell and Drake Rodger as John Winchester. Both Donnelly and Rodger have been quite impressive throughout the show and share great onscreen chemistry as a couple. Critics and viewers have praised both their performances.

Donnelly's other notable film and TV acting credits include ABC's American Housewife, the Zombies movies, and many more. Rodger, on the other hand, has previously appeared in Not Alone, The In Between, and Murder RX, to name a few.

What is The Winchesters about?

The Winchesters is set in the 70s, with the story narrated by Dean Winchester, who takes viewers through his parents' eventful lives as they meet and fall in love whilst battling a number of evil forces. It also explores the truth behind the lead couple's missing fathers. Here's a brief description of the series, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A prequel to the long-running series "Supernatural," "The Winchesters" tells the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.''

The description further states,

''When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces to uncover the hidden truths about both of their families.''

Don't miss The Winchesters episode 8 on the CW on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

