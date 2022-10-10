Who play John Winchester and Mary Campbell in Supernatural spin-off series The Winchesters? Meet the actors

Rarely does a series generate the level of excitement that The Winchesters has with its upcoming premiere episode on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. This is understandable as it is the prequel to the massively popular drama Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020.

The new series will center around the younger versions of Sam's (Jared Padalecki) and Dean’s (played by Jensen Ackles) parents, Mary Campbell and John Winchester.

Though this slightly deviates from the core story, which indicated that John and Mary did not have a supernatural encounter together, the series will attempt to establish a connection and expand on the popular universe. Taking center stage in the process are Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, portraying Mary Campbell and John Winchester respectively. The network described the new show as:

"The epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

Ahead of the October 11 premiere of The Winchesters, here is all you need to know about the lead pair in the spinoff.

Who is Meg Donnelly and what role will she play in The Winchesters?

Meg Donnelly will play the younger version of Sam and Dean's mother Mary Campbell. Her character in the show is 19 years old. The network described her character as:

"Mary Campbell has been fighting the forces of darkness since she was a child. After losing someone close to her, the hardened hunter considers quitting the family business — until her father’s disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team."

Meg Donnelly was born in New York City and raised in Peapack, New Jersey. She was always drawn to the performing arts. Donnelly began taking voice, dance, and acting lessons at Annie's Playhouse in Far Hills, New Jersey, when she was six years old.

Her natural talent for film and stage propelled her to stardom at a young age. After a successful career in theater, she landed her first regular role at the age of eleven. She then appeared in 26 episodes of Netflix's Team Toon. Her breakthrough performance was as Taylor in American Housewife. Donnelly also received praise for her role as Addison in Disney's Zombies trilogy.

Who is Drake Rogers and what role does he play in the Supernatural spinoff?

Drake Rogers will star opposite Donnelly in The Winchesters. He will play the role of John Winchester, the father of the lead duo in Supernatural. The network described his character as:

"John Winchester recently returned from Vietnam, the selfless and clearheaded John Winchester finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father’s past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter."

Born in LA on February 1, 1999, the young actor was drawn to acting from a tender age. He began his mainstream career with the film Murder RX in 2020. He has since then been a household name in the television and film world. Rogers has also starred in the 2022 film The In-Between.

The Winchesters would be his first mainstream television role.

The Winchesters will premiere on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

