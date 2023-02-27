The Winchesters episode 12 release date, time, plot, and more details revealed

Two years after CW's popular drama, Supernatural, came to an end, the network came up with The Winchesters, a new spin-off continuing the story of the Winchester Family's job of hunting demons and monsters.

The spin-off is a prequel that takes a look at Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents John and Mary and how their love story took off. It takes fans back to the time when Dean was looking for his dad after he went on a hunting trip to never return again.

The Winchesters is now on the twelfth episode of the season and here is everything to know about the upcoming episode of the supernatural series.

About The Winchesters episode 12: Release date, plot, and everything we know

The Winchesters brings Dean back for a prequel run to Supernatural as he finds out how his father became a hunter and how he met his mother, Mary.

The backstory of the Winchester family has a retro and comic touch to it, and it shows fans the insane adventures that made John fall in love with Mary and how he also joined her in hunting monsters.

If you are a fan of Supernatural, then the prequel is a must-watch. Here is everything to know about episode 12 of the series.

Release date and time

The Winchesters episode 12 release date has been announced by the network. Titled The Tears of a Clown, the episode will be released globally on Tuesday 28 February 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT. Episode 12 will be the penultimate episode of this season and is expected to be an hour long.

Since it is a CW original show, the episode will air on the CW Network channel in the US. For fans without cable service, the episode can also be streamed online on the CW App and also via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV.

Plot synopsis

The Winchesters episode 12 Rotten Tomatoes synopsis is as follows:

"Mary and John's tense discussion is interrupted when Carlos and Latika arrive to discuss a mystery involving a creepy clown; Ada makes an interesting discovery."

Titled Tears of a Clown, the upcoming episode will see Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John’s (Drake Rodger) heated debate being interrupted by the arrival of Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) with the news of a mysterious creepy clown in town.

In other news, Ada (Demetria McKinney) stumbles upon something intriguing. The episode has been directed by Menhaj Huda and written by David H. Goodman.

Watch the promo for episode 12 here:

The Winchesters cast list explored

The Supernatural spin-off boasts an ensemble cast. The following are the actors and the characters they play in the series.

Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell

Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester

Drake Rodger as John Winchester

Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai

Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez

Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe

Jullian Dulce Vida as Clarence

Kate Adair as Witch Rachel

Joshua Weatherby as Roger

Krystal Tomlin

Krystal Tomlin as Witch Lynn

Elton LeBlanc as Carnival Goer

Cynthia LeBlanc as Carnival Goer

Brian Duong as Ed

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester

Catch the upcoming episode of The Winchesters on CW tomorrow.

Poll : 0 votes