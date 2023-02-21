The Winchesters episode 11 release date, time, plot, and more

Episode 11 of The Winchesters will be released on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show will drop two more episodes following the eleventh episode, and will conclude on March 7, 2023.

The Winchesters stars Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell, Drake Rodger as John Winchester, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, and Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester.

The show also has a recurring cast of Gil McKinney as Henry Winchester, Tom Welling as Samuel Campbell, and Bridget Regan as Rockin' Roxy. Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr. also appear in guest roles in the show.

Jensen Ackles narrates the show as Dean Winchester.

The Winchesters episode 11: What to expect?

Episode 11 of The Winchesters, titled You've Got a Friend, is directed by Lisa Soper and written by Nicole Desperito.

The episode will focus on the fallout from the epic battle with Golem. Carlos, Mary, and Latika are stunned to see John still standing unharmed. Moreover, Carlos and Latika also decide to go look for something important that is sure to impact how the events unfold in the near future.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"In the aftermath of the fight with Golem, Carlos, Mary and Latika are shocked to see John standing before them, covered in blood; Carlos and Latika set out in search of something important."

What happened in The Winchesters episode 10?

The previous episode of the show, titled Suspicious Minds, was directed by Andi Armaganian and written by Gabriel Alejandro Garza & Julia Cooperman.

The episode saw Latika getting an idea of how to discover the Akrida queen. Meanwhile, Carlos faced some new problems in his life and Mary and John found an unexpected guest in the clubhouse with the help of Millie's new security system. The official synopsis of the episode read:

"While Carlos talks through a problem in his personal life, it gives Latika a new idea about how to find the Akrida queen; Millie's new security system for the clubhouse proves helpful when Mary and John find an unexpected guest inside."

The episode was released on February 7, 2023.

What is The Winchesters about?

The show is an American dark fantasy drama TV series that serves as a spinoff/prequel to the hit show Supernatural. The Winchesters was developed by Robbie Thompson, and the show focuses on the lives of John Winchester and Mary Campbell, parents of Dean Winchester from Supernatural, played by Jensen Ackles.

The couple met in 1970s and fell in love, but they never stopped searching for their respective fathers. They are even met with demons and monsters which they battle throughout the show.

The official synopsis of the show, according to its trailer, reads,

"Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, “Supernatural”), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

It continues,

"When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father’s past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika and easygoing hunter Carlos to uncover the hidden truths about both their families."

Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles, Robbie Thompson, Glen Winter, and David H. Goodman serve as the executive producers of the hit fantasy drama.

