The Little Mermaid: 4 actors who could have played Halle Bailey

Releasing on May 26, 2023, the live-action version of The Little Mermaid stars 23-year-old singer-songwriter and actor Halle Bailey in the lead role of Ariel. Stars Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, and Daveed Diggs will star alongside Bailey in The Little Mermaid.

When it was first announced that Bailey would be playing the iconic character in The Little Mermaid, fans were disappointed about the casting because the young star didn't have much acting experience, and many felt that she didn't resemble the beloved character.

However, fans were pleasantly surprised when the promotional content of The Little Mermaid was released. Not only did the young actor give major "Ariel" vibes, but her vocals were quite remarkable, enough to put the haters to rest.

Apart from Bailey, there are a few other talented actors who would have also been able to do justice to the role of the underwater princess in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

4 actors who would have been believable as Ariel in The Little Mermaid

1) Zendaya

With two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award to her name, there is no doubt that the 26-year-old actor and singer is very talented. Since she has plenty of experience playing different characters, Zendaya would have done a fantastic job as an underwater Disney princess in The Little Mermaid.

Ariel is known to have a rebellious personality and she often goes against her father's wishes to do what she wants. Zendaya, who is playful and confident, would have been able to perfectly channel that aspect of Ariel's personality.

2) Hailee Steinfeld

Since The Little Mermaid is a musical, it would be a big advantage for the lead actor to sing flawlessly. 26-year-old Hailee Steinfeld has gained a lot of attention for not only being a talented actor, but she has also impressed fans with her impressive singing skills.

Since Steinfield has experience playing teenagers in past films, it wouldn't have been difficult for her to don the role of the ever-so-curious teen mermaid.

3) Madelaine Petsch

Known for portraying Cheryl Blossom on the popular television series Riverdale, 28-year-old Madelaine Petsch would have been a great choice to play the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid. She looks quite similar to the iconic character, and her past projects make it evident that she can pull off just about any role that she is entrusted with.

Her fun and playful personality would have matched the energy of the Disney princess perfectly. Petsch also has a certain charm that tends to keep the audience hooked, something that would have worked in favor of The Little Mermaid.

4) Selena Gomez

Fans around the world would have loved to see the 30-year-old singer and actor play the role of a Disney princess. Selena Gomez is no stranger to Disney. After all, she owes a lot of her success to the television series Wizards of Waverly Place, where she played the role of Alex Russo. Funnily enough, Alex and Ariel have a lot of traits in common, they are both fun-loving, curious, and rebellious.

A talented singer, Gomez would have been able to do justice to the songs in The Little Mermaid. As a character, Ariel has always been kind and helpful, traits that fans usually associate with Gomez. Given that she has much in common with the Disney princess, the actor would have been able to portray the different aspects of Ariel's personality perfectly. Also, Gomez in her mermaid outfit would have created quite a buzz.

Ariel is an iconic princess and is loved by Disney fans around the world. While it is true that these four actors would have been able to do justice to the role, the pressure of bringing the beloved character alive onscreen lies on the shoulders of the young Halle Bailey.

Poll : 0 votes