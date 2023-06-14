"I know we both did quite a bit of damage": When Cole Sprouse opened up about Riverdale co-star and ex Lili Reinhart

In March 2023, Cole Sprouse opened up about the nature of his relationship with co-star Lili Reinhart on the Call Her Daddy podcast. In the podcast, Sprouse reflected on how his relationship with ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart was full of struggles. It seems from the actor's confession that their relationship had more lows than highs and it was a very difficult phase in his life.

Talking about their break up, Cole Sprouse admitted that it was "really hard" for the two and that it left them both hurt and damaged.

The actor said:

“I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

In the same interview he clarified that it was his decision to end the relationship, and refused to get too much into the reason behind their breakup. Mulling over his past relationships, Sprouse said how he had been emotionally cheated on by "almost every single one" of his ex-girl friends. The actor said that he is now "good friends" with ex-Lili Reinhart and that they "work really well together".

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart relationship timeline

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart dated on and off from 2018 until 2020 when the couple permanently called it quits. Eagled eyed fans had noticed their incredible on-screen chemistry in teen drama Riverdale as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper but they officially debuted as a real couple by walking the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together as a couple.

At the time of dating, the couple kept their private matters secret and did not talk about their relationship in interviews. In a rare occasion, Lili Reinhart opened up about their relationship in an interview with Teen Vogue in 2018. From what she had to say about Sprouse it seemed like they were head over heels in love.

The actress said:

"I like to go on adventures with Cole. Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?' He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful."

Due to the extreme privacy maintained by the couple on the insistence of Sprouse, it was difficult to pinpoint an exact reason behind their breakup. In an instagram post shared by Sprouse in August 2020, he informed his fans about the split and expressed that he cherishes the "chance to fall in love". He also said that he wishes his ex and co-star nothing but "utmost love" and "happiness" as they move forward.

After the couple officially split in 2020, no rumours of them uniting have surfaced on the internet. The ex-couple continued to be amicable co-stars in the CW teen drama Riverdale.

Cole Sprouse on break up and working with ex-Lili Reinhart

In the 2023 Call Her Daddy podcast Cole Sprouse drew attention to the difficulty and awkwardness of being on set with ex-Lili Reinhart. According to him, things don't go back to normal so easily especially after dating for so long. It took a lot of "time" to get used to the idea of being co-stars instead of exes.

Elaborating more on the matter the former Disney star said:

"It was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn't afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that."

Sprouse also contemplated how he could have averted such a messy breakup and all the heart break that came along with it. He said he felt the need to "take care" of a lot of people around him which didn't turn out to be "good" for him in the end.

Looking back, Sprouse thinks that a little "selfishness" in that situation could have prevented the crisis that came later on in his relationship with Lili Reinhart.

Cole Sprouse continued:

"I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left a little sooner."

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have not been seen together since their break up. This interview sparked a lot of drama, with netizens claiming on twitter that Sprouse was the problem.

Meanwhile, Lili Reinhart has been spotted kissing TikTok star Jack Martin who had parodied Sprouse's Call Her Daddy podcast.

