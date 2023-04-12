How old is Jack Martin? Age and all about the TikTok star spotted kissing Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart was recently spotted kissing 24-year-old Jack Martin. The moment was captured outside LAX Airport on April 10, and Martin also helped Reinhart take her luggage inside the airport as she was in a hurry to catch her flight.

Reinhart was wearing a black tank top, gray blazer, jeans, multi-colored sneakers, dark shades, and a black backpack. Meanwhile, Martin wore a navy crew neck, dark wash jeans, and brown Chelsea boots.

Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin at the LAX Airport (Image via barchieshome/Twitter)

The news comes after Lili Reinhart's ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse admitted to damaging their relationship over the years while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast. The duo were romantically linked in August 2018 and separated in January 2020.

Jack Martin is a well-known TikTok personality

Jack Martin is popular for his content on TikTok and has accumulated more than 40 million likes on the platform. His latest video was a satire about the men's approach to International Women's Day.

Born on August 3, 1998, he was raised in McLean, Virginia. He attempted to join the cast of a feature film when he was a fifth-standard student but lost it to someone else. He eventually developed an interest in acting.

Martin pursued graduation from Georgetown University and then joined USC's School of Cinematic Arts and NYU Tisch's School of the Arts. He is currently a rising star in the entertainment industry and has appeared in several popular TV shows.

He has been appearing on the NBC series La Brea. He has been featured on shows like All Rise, The Today Show, Entertainment Tonight, and more. He is active on Instagram with around 109,000 followers and on YouTube with more than 400,000 subscribers.

Cole Sprouse addresses his on-and-off relationship with Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart separated in 2020 (Image via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

During his appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2023, Cole Sprouse said that his relationship with Lili Reinhart was badly damaged. He said that both of them had equal blame for the same and that almost every one of his ex-girlfriends had cheated on him.

The duo separated in 2020 after dating for three years. A source for Page Six revealed at the time that Reinhart and Sprouse separated before the Covid-19 pandemic and were residing separately. A few months later, Reinhart spoke to Refinery29 and said that the last few months were the most emotional months of her life.

Sprouse later confirmed in an Instagram post that he and Lily separated in January 2020. He added:

"What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward."

Lili Reinhart is popular for her performances in TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Riverdale, The Simpsons, and more.

