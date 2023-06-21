"I like to go on adventures with Cole": When Lili Reinhart gushed about life with ex Cole Sprouse 

In an interview with Teen Vogue back in 2018, Lili Reinhart gushed about how her then-boyfriend and co-star Cole Sprouse took her on exciting adventures. It was a rare moment for Reinhart who swore by secrecy when it came to her relationship with Cole Sprouse. In the interview, the Riverdale actress revealed the nature of her relationship and how the ex-couple spent their time.

Talking about their favourite way to spend time together, the actress remarked:

"I like to go on adventures with Cole."

The actress also gushed about how Sprouse had a taste for places that were breathtaking and hard to discover. Reinhart also said to the magazine that she found Sprouse's choice of adventure spots impressive and that without him she would have never even imagined going to these places.

"Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?' He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise," Lili Reinhart added.

The actress went on to say that their travelling together to unknown destinations was a sort of "escapism" which she found to be extremely "beautiful" and "wonderful".

“I keep my relationship private...": Lili Reinhart talks about privacy and anonymity post stardom

In the same interview with Teen Vogue, Lili Reinhart talked about the prioritization of privacy in her life which was made increasingly difficult due to the popularity of the CW teen drama series Riverdale where she played Betty Cooper. Reinhart commented that relationships are meant to be a private business.

“I keep my relationship private because it’s just between two people, and that’s the way it should be," she said.

The actress also proceeded to say that the constant stalking by fans and paparazzi robbed the joy of travelling with Sprouse. She talked particularly about a trip to Paris where she was plagued by the paparazzi. Lili Reinhart expressed her disappointment at the lack of privacy:

“I was not able to enjoy Paris because of [the paparazzi], and I really wish I had just gone and done my own thing, explored museums, but I couldn’t. It was too overwhelming.”

However, the actress wasn't always this keen on keeping things private. In an interview with W magazine in 2019, the actress went on record to say that the secrecy surrounding her relationship with Cole Sprouse was actually insisted upon by Sprouse himself. Reinhart explicitly stated in the interview that at first, she did not want "things private", but the actress slowly came around to the idea.

Dating timeline of the Riverdale co-stars, explored:

The Riverdale co-stars dated on and off from 2018 till 2020 when the couple officially called it quits. The former couple had first met on the set of the CW teen drama Riverdale in 2017. Fans' speculation that the on-screen romance of Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper might translate into reality came true when the couple was spotted kissing in 2018. They officially confirmed their relationship by making their red carpet-debut at the 2018 Met Gala.

Given the couple's need for privacy, it is difficult to ascertain the reason behind their break up. But it seems that it ended peacefully for the two. It was Sprouse who informed curious fans about their decision to part ways permanently via an Instagram post shared in August 2020 where he expressed that he cherishes the "chance to fall in love".

He also said that he wishes his co-star nothing but "utmost love" and "happiness" as they move forward.

Where do Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse stand now?

Speaking about how she felt after the breakup in a 2020 interview with Refinery29, Reinhart confessed that she had felt like she was "dying" and that life seemed like a "black tunnel" that was "never going to end".

Cole Sprouse opened up about his relationship with Lili Reinhart in the Call Her Daddy podcast this year. The former Disney star said that they had both done a bit of "damage" to each other and that he could have prevented the heartbreak by being a little selfish. Sprouse further said:

"I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left a little sooner"

Cole Sprouse and Reinhart have not been seen together since their breakup.

However, it seems that Lili Reinhart has found herself a new beau. The actress has been spotted kissing TikTok star Jack Martin who had parodied Sprouse's Call Her Daddy podcast.

They were recently pictured together at the Max Mara dinner in Stockholm, Sweden.

