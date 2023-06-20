The 12th episode of Riverdale season 7 is all set to air on The CW on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The highly eventful 7th season continues to impress and entertain viewers, thanks to its intriguing plot and performances by the cast, among other things.

The current season is the final installment, and fans have been eagerly waiting to find out how the story would conclude. The show has received critical acclaim over the years and has garnered a strong fan following. It features KJ Apa, and Lili Reinhart, among others, in major roles. The series is helmed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale season 7 episode 12 will focus on Reggie and Archie's basketball game against Stonewall Prep

A brief 20-second promo for Riverdale season 7 episode 12 offers a peek into the various crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Chapter One Twenty-Nine: After the Fall, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Reggie and Archie as they gear up for their highly anticipated basketball game against Stonewall Prep. Elsewhere, Veronica and Betty come up with an idea for a party. Here's a brief description of the latest episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Archie and Reggie lean on each other as they prepare for their big basketball game against Stonewall Prep; Betty and Veronica decide to throw a slumber party.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are not yet revealed. The previous episode, titled Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Eight: Halloween II, depicted Veronica trying to host a ghost show whilst Jughead found out some key details about a new mystery that could potentially change the town of Riverdale forever.

With a lot of drama still left to unfold, fans can expect more exciting episodes in the coming weeks. It is considered by many critics and viewers to be one of the best mystery-drama series made in recent years.

A quick look at Riverdale plot and cast

The series focuses on a highly enthusiastic group of teenagers who decide to solve the various mysteries plaguing their town. Several evil forces are hiding as the youngsters decide to expose them and protect their beloved town. Here's a short synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

The cast of the series features several highly talented actors playing major roles like KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and many others.

You can watch the latest episode of Riverdale season 7 on The CW on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

