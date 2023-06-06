The 11th episode of Riverdale season 7 is expected to air on the CW on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The show is currently airing its final season and viewers have been waiting with bated breath to find out how the story would conclude.

The series explores the eventful lives of a group of adventurous and enthusiastic teenagers who set out on a dangerous journey as they look to uncover some unsettling truths about their town. The show has received positive reviews from viewers and critics and continues to garner significant viewership.

Riverdale season 7 episode 11 will depict Veronica trying to host a ghost show

A brief 21-second promo for Riverdale season 7 episode 11 offers a glimpse of the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Eight: Halloween II, the upcoming episode will focus on Veronica trying to host a ghost show.

Elsewhere, Betty enjoys a memorable night out with Reggie and Archer whilst Jughead makes a shocking discovery that could potentially change Riverdale forever. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode reads:

''Veronica decides to host a ghost show; Betty makes the most out of her night out with Archie and Reggie; Jughead makes a major discovery in a mystery brewing in Riverdale.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Seven: American Graffiti, depicted Tabitha and Jughead trying to figure out a mystery involving Ray Bradbury.

Meanwhile, Veronica and Betty decided to go out on a double date with Reggie and Archie. With a lot more episodes still left, viewers can expect several complex plot twists and drama as the show is on its way to a conclusion after six years.

A quick look at Riverdale plot and cast

The supernatural series follows a group of teenagers who try to delve deep into the numerous mysteries plaguing the city of Riverdale as they look to expose the evil and sinister forces lurking around. A short synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The description further states:

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

The show features a stunning ensemble cast led by KJ Apa, who portrays the character of Archie Andrews. His performance is one of the series' major strengths. Other important cast members include actors like Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Riverdale season 7 on the CW on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

