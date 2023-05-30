Riverdale season 7 episode 10 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The 10th episode of Riverdale season 7 is all set to premiere on The CW on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The ongoing season, which is the final installment, has been receiving largely positive reviews from viewers and critics and fans are eagerly waiting to find out how the story pans out in the remaining episodes.

The superhero series centers around various teenagers who try to figure out the mysteries of the titular town whilst also dealing with the numerous challenges about adolescence. The show features a highly talented cast led by KJ Apa. It is created by prominent screenwriter Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale season 7 episode 10 will focus on Tabitha and Jughead working on a complex mystery

A short 20-second promo for Riverdale season 7 episode 10 offers a peek into the many significant events set to unfold in the highly anticipated episode. Titled Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Seven: American Graffiti, the upcoming episode will focus on Tabitha and Jughead working together to figure out a complicated mystery involving Ray Bradbury.

Elsewhere, things get more interesting as Veronica and Betty and Reggie and Archie set out for a memorable double date. Here's a short description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Jughead and Tabitha team up to investigate a mystery involving Ray Bradbury; Cheryl asks Toni if she can attend an afterschool book club with her and other Black students; Betty and Veronica ask Archie and Reggie out on a double date.''

Apart from that, more details about the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Six: Betty & Veronica Double Digest, depicted Veronica trying to get in some funds at the Babylonium, but she soon realized that someone might be secretly trying to trick and deceive her.

Meanwhile, Betty is unsure about Dr. Werthers after attending some of his sessions. With a lot more events left to be unpacked, viewers can expect highly dramatic and intense episodes in the next few weeks as the show heads toward its ending.

A quick look at Riverdale plot and cast

Riverdale centers around a group of teenagers who deal with the various challenges of life as they navigate the complexities of romance and friendship, among other things. They also try to delve deep into the numerous dark mysteries that seem to be troubling their town. Rotten Tomatoes describes the show as:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The synopsis further states,

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

The cast includes actors like KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and Camila Mendes, among numerous others.

Don't forget to catch Riverdale season 7, episode 10 on The CW on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

