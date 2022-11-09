How old is Rudy Mancuso? Age explored as Camila Mendes seemingly confirms romance on Instagram

American actress Camila Mendes seemingly confirmed her romance with YouTuber and musician Rudy Mancuso.

On November 8, the 28-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures which also included a sneak peek of the Magic singer.

She captioned the picture:

"Life update."

Of the seven pictures uploaded, two featured 30-year-old Mancuso. The first photo saw Rudy playing with Mendes' dog, Truffle, while he was sitting on the floor by the entrance.

The second picture featured a sliding glass door selfie where the duo's reflection was visible and Rudy was seen wrapping his arms around the Riverdale actress.

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso will be co-starring in Amazon Prime's musical romance Música.

Camila Mendes' apparent beau, Rudy Mancuso officially released his music in 2017

Born on February 28, 1992, Rudy Mancuso is a native of New Jersey. His father is Italian-American while his mother is of Brazilian ancestry. Education-wise, the 30-year-old star attended New Jersey's Glen Ridge High School

Rudy Mancuso rose to prominence in the mid-2010s when his videos mocking cultural stereotypes with different characters went viral on the short-video platform Vine. By the time the platform was discontinued in 2016, Mancuso had over ten million followers on Vine.

His success grew massively in 2015, and he appeared on Comedy Central's Drunk History. Rudy has been interested in music since his childhood and parlayed his Vine success into a YouTube channel where he released tracks and followed his passion.

Rudy released songs and videos with Maia Mitchell, whom he began dating in 2015. He posted videos of songs including Magic and his solo track, Mama on his account.

Shortly after joining YouTube, he collaborated with Los Angeles-based Shots Studios and created long videos with a bigger budget. He officially released his music in 2017 and presented fans with a track called Black & White, which was in collaboration with Poo Bear.

After Camila Mendes uploaded pictures featuring him, several friends and fans of the duo left sweet comments on the post.

Camila Mendes' Riverdale co-actress, Vanessa Morgan, wrote:

"Living your best life, and I’m here for it."

Actor Chase Stokes said:

"U guys r 2 cute."

Actress Maia Reficco commented:

"my heart!!!!"

As mentioned above, Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso will appear in Amazon Prime's series, Musica.

As per IMDb, Musica is the story of a man who is passionate about music but has to navigate through his uncertain future, life, family, love, and Brazilian culture while living in New Jersey.

On the professional front, Camila Mendes last appeared in the Netflix film, Do Revenge, alongside Maya Hawke. She will next star in Upgraded and American Sole.

While Mendes' apparent romance with Rudy is new, she was previously linked to several popular personalities. Camila has dated photographer Grayson Vaughan, Ian Wallace, former financial advisor Victor Houston, and her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton in the past.

