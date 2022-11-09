Maya Hawke Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Stranger Things star and singer Maya Hawke has announced tour dates slated for the US leg of her Tactless Tour. Hawke will kick off the tour on March 12 next year at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. The singer will wrap up the four-date tour on March 19 at Fine Line in Minneapolis. The tour is in support of Hawke’s new album, Moss.

In a post on social media, Hawke wrote:

“I guarantee mediocrity and I will aspire towards transcendence. Hope to see you there.”

Pre-sale tickets for Hawke’s shows will begin on November 9 through the artist’s website, with some dates available via Ticketmaster. Details of the general on-sale for the US leg of the tour have not yet been revealed.

Maya Hawke’s 2023 US tour schedule

March 12 – Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn

March 15 – 9:30 Club, Washington

March 18 – Metro, Chicago

March 19 – Fine Line, Minneapolis

Before heading to the US, Hawke will perform six shows in the UK and Europe. Tickets for these shows are available via the artist’s website. Check out all the tour dates below.

Maya Hawke 2023 UK and European tour schedule

February 23 – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Lombardy

February 27 – FRANNZ Club, Berlin, Germany

March 1– Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Cologne, Germany

March 3 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 4 – La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

March 6 – Lafayette, London, England

More about Stranger Things star and singer Maya Hawke

Moss is Maya Hawke’s second album and was released on September 23. The album is a follow-up to Hawke’s debut album Blush, which was released in 2020.

Hawke previewed the album with the singles, Therese and Sweet Tooth. Therese was inspired by a painting called Therese Dreaming at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The second single from the album, Sweet Tooth, was written in Atlanta and recorded by Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson in Nashville.

Additionally, Hawke has released a new performance video for her single Luna Moth. The video, directed by Lance Bangs, was filmed in Los Angeles and features Hawke alongside her bandmates Benjamin Lazar Davis, Christian Lee Hutson, and Will Graefe.

Hawke gained popularity for playing the starring role of Robin Buckley in the hit Netflix show, Stranger Things. Apart from Stranger Things, Hawke has also made appearances in films including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019 and Do Revenge in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes