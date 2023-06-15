"I didn't want things private": When Lili Reinhart opened up on her "secret" relationship with Cole Sprouse

In an interview with W magazine that dates back to 2019, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, amidst break-up rumors, had some interesting things to say about her relationship with Cole Sprouse. The former couple who had met on the set of the aforementioned show, sparked rumours of romance among eagle-eyed fans who noticed their fiery chemistry in the show.

In the interview, Lili Reinhart shared about the privacy surrounding her relationship with Cole Sprouse, and that it was something that her ex had insisted upon, contrary to her wish to publicly acknowledge their relationship.

“At first, I didn’t want things private,” the actress said.

However, contemplating the complicacy of the current situation, Lili Reinhart feels glad that she had agreed to keeping things private. She admitted that being "X years" into the relationship, she appreciates Sprouse's decision to maintain strict privacy.

The actress further added:

"No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special. If and when we break up on the show, I don’t know.”

Reinhart then proceeded to say that it is "weird" being with an actor because one has to deal with "s**t" that no one has to deal with. While the interview took place amidst break-up rumors, the couple did not say anything hinting a breakup, but W magazine reported that the couple preferred to be interviewed separately.

However, neither of them commented on the breakup rumors, but Reinhart, sharing the W magazine cover featuring her and Cole Sprouse on her Instagram, wrote on the post: "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s—,", and Sprouse captioned it: "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."

This quickly showed fans that the couple had not broken up.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's dating timeline

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse dated on-and-off from 2018 to 2020, when the couple confirmed that they had broken up for good. The former couple had first met on the set of CW teen drama Riverdale in 2017.

Fans' speculation that the on-screen romance of Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper might translate into reality came true when the couple was spotted kissing in 2018. They officially confirmed their relationship by making their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala.

Considering Sprouse's intention to keep things secret, the couple hardly spoke about their relationship extensively. On a rare occasion, Lili Reinhart gushed about Sprouse's spirit of adventure, his habit of surprising her, and how she loved these things about him in a 2018 interview with Teen Vogue.

"I like to go on adventures with Cole. Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?' He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful," she said.

Given the couple's need for privacy, it is difficult to ascertain the reason behind their break up. But it seems that it ended peacefully for the two.

It was Sprouse who informed curious fans about their decision to part ways permanently via an Instagram post shared in August 2020 where he expressed that he cherishes the "chance to fall in love".

He also said that he wishes his co-star nothing but "utmost love" and "happiness" as they move forward.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart call it quits officially in 2020 (Images via Getty)

After the couple officially split in 2020, no rumors of them uniting again have surfaced on the internet. The ex-couple continued to be amicable co-stars in the CW teen drama Riverdale.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse now

Lili Reinhart spoke about how she felt after the breakup in a 2020 interview with Refinery29. Reinhart confessed that she had felt like she was "dying" and that life seemed like a "black tunnel" that was "never going to end".

"I couldn't see the light. I was like, I feel like I'm dying," Sprouse said.

Cole Sprouse opened up about his relationship with Lili Reinhart in the Call Her Daddy podcast this year. The former Disney star said that they had both done a bit of "damage" to each other and that he could have prevented the heartbreak by being a little selfish.

"I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left a little sooner," Sprouse continued.

Cole Sprouse and Reinhart have not been seen together since their break up. It seems that Lili Reinhart has found herself a new beau. The actress has been spotted kissing TikTok star Jack Martin who had parodied Sprouse's Call Her Daddy podcast.

