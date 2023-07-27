Riverdale season 7 episode 16 recap: Why did Archie and Reggie question their sexuality?

This episode of Riverdale was Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag. Directed by Rob Seidenglanz and written by Ryan Terrebonne, the episode was released on July 26, 2023.

In this episode, Archie and Reggie began questioning their sexuality after they mistook a wrestling film for a stag film. They were introduced to these films by Julian. They wanted to explore more after the first watch. Stag films were secret p*rnographic films that were produced during the mid-20th century.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Julian gets his hands on a stag film and invites Archie, Reggie and the guys over for a watch party; Peggy unexpectedly reunites with Polly; Jughead goes to war with Dr. Werthers over his censure of comic books."

Riverdale season 7 episode 16 recap: What was Betty's sister Polly up to?

The episode began with Julian getting hold of a stag film. He invited every one of his peers to watch it. While watching the p*rnographic film, Betty discovered that her sister Polly was one of the actresses. Appalled by the visuals, she got her friends to stop the movie. Betty soon had a conversation with her sister and learned that she had become a burlesque dancer.

Polly returned to Riverdale to spend time with Betty and Veronica. She even revealed that she was engaged and was going to do a show at the town's casino, Babylonium. Alice bluntly denied attending the show. Meanwhile, Jughead learned that Dr. Werthers was trying to censor comics. Mr. Fieldstone didn't want that to happen. He even received help from Jughead, but failed.

Jughead was sharing his grief with Veronica when the two shared a kiss. After learning about the Beats and reading Howl during poetry class, Archie and Reggie stumbled upon another stag film. However, upon viewing it they realized that it was actually a wrestling movie. The duo began questioning their sexuality after giving that a watch.

Julian gave them another stag film, but they were unable to get themselves to watch it. They instead met with a pr*stit*te together and then told each other that they loved each other.

At the Babylonium show, Betty took Polly's advice and decided to pave her own path. The next day, the former even confronted Alice.

Meanwhile, Cheryl and Toni did a photoshoot. Cheryl even used one of the photos to create a painting, but Penelope discovered it and ruined it. When Cheryl learned about what had happened, she asked Toni to help her destroy her parents' lives.

Riverdale synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Riverdale reads,

"Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place."

It further states,

"Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl."

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, and several others.