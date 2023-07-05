"Really getting me crying": Viral TikTok spider poem leaves netizens heartbroken 

Poems about love have always been popular, however currently, a spider poem has recently left social media users heartbroken. Titled Ten Legs, Eight Broken, it has managed to evoke a range of emotions and draw the attention of internet users.
As the heartfelt poem went viral on the internet, internet users started reacting widely to it. A Twitter user, @vel0ui, reacted to the spider poem while writing, "Really getting me crying."
"Really affected my life": Netizens gush and "cry" over TikTok's viral spider poem
The viral poem, first shared by Tik tok user Emile Mosseri, has been authored by an anonymous poet. It uses powerful imagery and delicate metaphors to portray the fragile existence of a spider.
After coming across the poem, social media users have been moved to tears by its heartfelt message. Other than this, it has also sparked a broader conversation about the natural world and the need to appreciate small creatures.
Some internet users also said that the poem's emotional impact prompted them to reflect on the world from a spider's perspective, fostering a newfound appreciation for all beings, regardless of their size. Check out some of these tweets below:
Read the viral TikTok spider poem that is garnering massive attention online, here
The viral spider poem that is being widely circulated online reads as:
"To the spider, the shadowed creature in the corner of the room, I hate you.
You scared me just as your brothers and sisters did before you and I will tell you what I told them, You are a trespasser that does not belong here.
You entered without knocking.
Roamed freely like this is your home and decorated my walls with unwanted, silk webs without asking.
You may not be the only killer here, but only one of us is innocent and it’s not you.
The spider says to me, it’s brittle body squashed and dying.
It’s not you, either, There is venom infused in my fang-shaped maws, but I was born this way.
What’s your excuse? If you could count your murders, how long would you be counting?
Am I really this threatening?
I thought humans’ hearts were bigger than mine, but you have killed with malice instead of the marrow of your bones and poison bubbling behind your scowl.
And I’m sorry for scaring you, but I didn’t know being seen would cost me my life.
Maybe
If you didn’t fabricate the pricky feeling of my legs creeping up on your skin while I crawled across the living room floor;
If the webs I weaved were made of cotton candy and captured clementines, cherries, and sweet peas rather than struggling wings and blood;
If I had a pink tongue plush fur, a wagging tail, and four legs instead of eight;
If I had only two eyes, and they were glittering stars and not supermassive black holes;
If I was the same but looked different; maybe you wouldn’t hate me.
Maybe you wouldn’t have loved me, either, and maybe you still wouldn’t have let me stay.
But maybe you would’ve shown me the door or a window. Maybe you would’ve shown me mercy.
(But you are still standing, and I am still sorry.)
I think maybe, no matter how reluctant, mercy would’ve been enough."
The spider poem rightfully builds a narrative that explores the hardships faced by this tiny creature while evoking empathy and compassion among its readers.