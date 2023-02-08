“We plan to clearly showcase GOT the beat’s identity through this album.”: Red Velvet’s Wendy thanks ReVeluvs for their support and hints at new music

K-Pop powerhouse Red Velvet’s Wendy has expressed her love for fans and ReVeluvs (Red Velvet's fans) who have always shown their support for the star. In a pictorial feature and an interview with renowned lifestyle magazine Singles, Wendy spoke about her fans and the new music they can expect.

In a discussion about the recent comeback of GOT the Beat with their mini-album Stamp On It, Wendy expressed her excitement for the supergroup’s much-awaited comeback. She noted that previously the true potential of the group was not entirely displayed as only a single track was released. However, the idol believes that with the new mini album, the versatility and talent of the idols will be fully showcased. She said:

“Finally, GOT the beat’s first mini album has been released. Last time, it was a shame we only released one song, ‘Step Back,’ but we plan to clearly showcase GOT the Beat’s identity through this album.”

“How can they trust in us and like us all the same for this long?”: Red Velvet’s Wendy dishes on her career, motivations, and more

Red Velvet’s internationally acclaimed vocalist Wendy, in a recent interview with Singles magazine, dished on various aspects of her life. The idol spoke at length on the importance of reliability and accountability. As an artist who has received immense love and support in the industry and fans from around the world, she has expressed her intention to do better for them each time. Reflecting on the same, she said:

“My desire to do better for fans who fill up my self-esteem. This year, we’ve already rung in the 10th year since our debut. I often think, ‘How can they trust in us and like us all the same for this long?’ but I especially thought about and felt this a lot during our ‘Birthday‘ promotions last year."

Continuing, she expressed her gratitude to her fans and said:

“Every time our fans would say ‘Let’s be together for a long time in the future,’ it was a year where I repeatedly promised to work even harder.”

On a similar note, Wendy discussed how Red Velvet’s Seulgi also shares her sentiments on the aspect of having to continuously work hard to ensure they live up to the expectations of their fans and also survive in the extremely competitive and fast-paced K-Pop industry. Sharing their shared surprise and appreciation for ReVeluvs, Wendy said:

“Even while cool and talented junior artists continue to debut and show good images, we feel surprised and thankful that [fans] trust in and support us all the same.”

Like Water’s artist shared that although she would like to say that her fans are like family or friends to her due to their undying support, she does not want to burden them with the task of having to constantly appreciate her and stay by her side.

The pictorial, along with the entire interview of Red Velvet’s Wendy will feature in the February edition of Singles.

Poll : 0 votes