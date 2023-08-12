Riverdale season 7 episode 19 release date and time, latest spoilers, where to watch, and more 

Riverdale season 7 episode 19, titled The Golden Age of Television, is right around the corner and promises to be a gripping addition to the series. Set to air on The CW Network on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 9 pm (ET), this 40-minute episode isn't just another chapter; it's the second to the last hoorah in the captivating teen drama.

Drawing inspiration from the legendary Archie Comics and shaped under the vision of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, this season whisks fans off to the 1950s. Here, iconic figures like Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones delve deep into enigmas while grappling with faded memories of their previous lives.

The anticipation is tangible; after all, every clue, every twist now leads to the series' grand finale.

Riverdale season 7 episode 19 release time for different time zones

Time zone tally for Riverdale enthusiasts: When to catch Riverdale season 7 episode 19 (Image via CW)

For those eagerly awaiting the 19th episode of the season, The Golden Age of Television, set your reminders for the following timings:

Eastern Time (ET) : Wednesday, August 16, at 9 pm.

: Wednesday, August 16, at 9 pm. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : Wednesday, August 16, at 6 pm.

: Wednesday, August 16, at 6 pm. British Summer Time (BST) : Thursday, August 17, at 2 am.

: Thursday, August 17, at 2 am. Central European Summer Time (CEST) : Thursday, August 17, at 3 am.

: Thursday, August 17, at 3 am. Indian Standard Time (IST) : Thursday, August 17, at 6:30 am.

: Thursday, August 17, at 6:30 am. Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : Thursday, August 17, at 9 am.

: Thursday, August 17, at 9 am. Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Thursday, August 17, at 11:30 am.

The episode, lasting approximately 40 minutes, serves as the introduction to the series' impending climax. Adjust your schedule accordingly so you don't miss out on its thrilling events.

Streaming details for Riverdale season 7 episode 19

For fans in the US, Riverdale airs weekly on The CW. After immersing yourself in the live broadcast, you can revisit the episode on The CW app the following day. Moreover, binge-watchers can find solace on Netflix once the season wraps up.

A brief recap of Riverdale season 7 episode 18

Secrets, suspense, and the 1950s: Riverdale season 7, episode 18 in retrospect (Image via CW)

In the gripping episode before, titled Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Five: For a Better Tomorrow, an array of revelations unfold. Sheriff Keller confronts a man presumably affected by leprosy, but Jughead's research paints a more dangerous picture – radiation poisoning. The intensity ratchets up when a video detailing procedures during an atomic bombing is showcased.

Jughead's investigation leads him to the Blossom mines, revealing dark secrets about the Blossom family, ending in Clifford's and Penelope's arrests.

Concurrently, Archie grapples with decisions about his future while Betty, Veronica, and Ethel navigate the complexities of their lineage and relationships.

What to expect in the Riverdale season 7 episode 19

A blast from the past: Riverdale dives deep into the 1950s in Episode 19 (Image via CW)

Major spoilers for Riverdale season 7 episode 19 ahead:

As the countdown to the series finale begins, episode 19, titled The Golden Age of Television, promises to serve as a pivotal chapter. The town's past shadows will not remain buried for long, pushing Jughead and the crew into a situation where they must make choices that will indelibly mark their destinies.

The episode teases a pivotal role for Jughead, and as the plot unfolds, it's apparent that each character will get their defining moments. This narrative also serves as a gentle reminder – while circumstances have transported them to a different era, their initial essence remains unchanged and is integral to the story's fabric.

Gear up, Riverdale fans, Riverdale season 7 episode 19 promises a roller-coaster of emotions and revelations, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion.