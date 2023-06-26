5 best slasher movies to watch on Netflix right now 

Slasher movies gained popularity in the 70s and 80s with timeless classics such as Friday The 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street, which featured memorable characters like Jason Voorhees and Freddy Kruger. These characters went on to become so iconic that every millennial is bound to get nostalgic on hearing their names. These slasher movies entertained and acted as a medium of catharsis for an entire generation, and their trademarks are still followed by modern movies of the horror sub-genre.

Sometimes, watching serial killer documentaries on Netflix can get too monotonous. That's when slasher movies are best enjoyed. The good news is, for fans who enjoy watching true crime documentaries, but are now looking for something that brings those killers to life, they don't have to stray further from Netflix. The streaming giant has a number of slasher movies that guarantee the spine-chilling entertainment true-crime lovers crave.

From gory classics millennials grew up watching on TV to remakes that take killing and slashing to a whole another level, Netflix has it all!

5 best slasher movies to watch on Netflix that will make you scream in terror

1) Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

The venerable horror franchise has managed to make a successful and spine-chilling comeback with a modern theme. Texas Chainsaw Massacre, released in 2022, presents a new perspective on the scary story that first enthralled fans decades ago.

A fresh generation is exposed to the horrors of Leatherface and his psychotic family, thanks to this reinterpretation of the cult classic. Watching this movie on Netflix is akin to going on a relentless and gut-wrenching trip, as a bunch of unaware influencers discover the unsettling mysteries hiding in the Texas countryside.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a must-watch for both original Texas Chainsaw Massacre fans and franchise newbies due to its violent environment, gory brutality, and nerve-wracking tension. This incredible, terrifying encounter with Leatherface is guaranteed to keep them on the edge of their seats the entire time, despite its largely negative reviews from critics.

2) Scream (2022)

For fans of slashers, the beloved Scream franchise returns in 2022, and it is a must-see. The eagerly awaited sequel gives the genre new life, thanks to its astute meta-commentary on horror films, which was highly praised by critics. Some even called it the best of the Scream sequels.

Fans of the franchise or even newbie viewers can look forward to an exciting blend of mystery, humor, and unanticipated surprises as Ghostface makes a comeback to terrorise a new generation. Viewers can prepare themselves for an adrenaline-pumping experience that honors the past while blazing a new trail.

Scream (2022) was a huge box office success, grossing over $138 million worldwide. Credit for some of its success goes to popular actress Jenna Ortega, whose performance earned tremendous praise from critics and fans alike.

3) Hostel (2005)

Fans are sure to bite their nails while watching Hostel, especially if they enjoy severe, gut-wrenching horror. Written and directed by Eli Roth, Hostel transports unwary tourists looking to hook up to a terrifying adventure in a Slovak city.

The film pushes the bounds of terror and explores more sinister facets of human behavior as the characters find themselves in a cruel dance of life and death. Hostel takes viewers through a terrifying encounter that will cause them to second-guess where they want to go on their next holiday.

The film was so successful among fans of the genre that two sequels were developed, turning it into a film series which continues to rank among the most popular slasher movies of all time.

4) Friday The 13th (2009)

The iconic character of Jason Voorhees is an essential part of every list of slasher movies. Audiences first meet the hockey-mask wearing killer in the Friday The 13th franchise, which began in 1980. In the 2009 reboot, which is also the twelfth installment of the franchise, Jason returns to terrorize Camp Crystal Lake.

The 2009 Friday The 13th on Netflix is a must-watch for fans of the franchise as it is supposed to showcase Jason's origin story. The iconic character was redesigned for this instalment with a backstory, which prompts viewers to feel sympathetic towards him, but does not threaten his dangerous demeanor.

This renowned franchise has established itself as a mainstay of the horror sub-genre of slasher movies. The 2009 film Friday The 13th turned out to be a big hit and grossed around $92 million at the box office, making it the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise after Freddy vs. Jason.

5) The Babysitter (2017)

With its combination of dark humor and horror, The Babysitter presents a novel interpretation of the sub-genre of slasher movies. The story follows a young boy who finds out that his pretty babysitter is a member of a satanic cult when he stays up later than expected.

This movie is a distinctive and entertaining contribution to the genre of slasher movies since it offers a blend of comedy, gore, and unforeseen turns. Critics and viewers alike were charmed by the endearing characters, chic presentation, and original plot that kept them guessing right up until the final moments. The movie was a success and also spawned a sequel in 2020, titled The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Slash enthusiasts will find themselves yearning for more terrifying tales after indulging in these five terrific slasher movies. For fans of horror, Netflix offers asylum, and these flicks are the best of the best.

From the menacing Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre to the scary Ghostface in Scream, each horror and suspense film gives its own unique take on the genre. It's about time fans brace themselves and prepare for some screams and goosebumps, as the night is dark and full of terrors.

Poll : 0 votes