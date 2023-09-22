Venom 3 Confirmed: All we know about the upcoming threequel

Venom 3, the highly anticipated direct sequel film to 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is finally confirmed and is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2024, in the United States. The movie will complete the Venom trilogy that began in 2018. The film is also the fifth movie installment in the fan-favorite Spider-Man Universe of Sony.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the upcoming superhero action movie will unfold, especially after the immense success of the first two movies of the franchise. Ever since the news of the movie being confirmed was released during the 2022 CinemaCom, the audience has been quite curious to learn all about it.

Venom 3: Tom Hardy reprises his role as Eddie Brock, aka Venom

As mentioned earlier, the highly anticipated sequel superhero movie is all set to make its arrival in theaters in the United States on July 11, 2024. Although the SAG-AFTRA strikes may cause delays in the movie's release, the film still seems more likely to be released in the latter half of 2024. Thus, it will mark a total of a 6-year window for the entire Venom trilogy.

Apart from Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, only two actors have been confirmed to have joined the cast of the upcoming movie, which includes Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple.

The movie will be distributed in theaters by Sony Pictures Releasing. Based on the titular characters from Marvel Comics, the upcoming movie's story has been written by Kelly Marcel and the film's star, Tom Hardy, who will be returning to reprise his titular role as Eddie Brock. Brock is an investigative journalist and the host of an alien symbiote that turns him into a violent superhero, Venom.

Marcel, who has served as the screenplay writer of the trilogy, is making her directorial debut with the brand new Venom movie. Fabian Wagner has acted as the cinematographer for the movie. The list of producers for it includes Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach, Kelly Marcel, Hutch Parker, and Tom Hardy. The shooting for the movie is expected to take place in London.

What to expect from Venom 3?

Although the official synopsis and trailer for the upcoming sequel movie are yet to be released, the film has been described as “the final chapter" by Sony Pictures. Thus, the movie is expected to close all the storylines from the second movie of 2021, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It is also expected to connect all the dots and bring closure to the story of Eddie Brock.

Whatever occurs in the upcoming movie, Venom 3 will tie up all the remaining loose ends in the whole trilogy, specifically the relationship between Eddie and Anne and Eddie's connection with the symbiote that the lead character never wanted in the first place.

The storyline of the new movie may have also been hinted at by the incidents in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which showcased an array of villains from the past franchises of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. For example, Electro, Green Goblin, or Doctor Octopus could have been sent to Eddie's world by mistake.

Also, there are several Marvel characters that Tom Hardy's superhero could fight in Venom 3, such as the SSU's own Kraven and Morbius. Thus, it's safe to say that viewers are in for a thrilling new journey.

Venom 3 will debut in theaters on July 11, 2024, in the United States.