Will Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man be in Venom 3? Explained

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man return in Venom 3 has sparked intense discussions among fans worldwide. In the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew’s Peter Parker was one of the three Spider-Men who joined forces to defeat the Sinister Six. The ending of the film left room for Andrew to reprise his role as Spider-Man and many fans are eagerly hoping for his appearance in Venom 3.

The idea of an interaction between Andrew’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom adds an extra layer of excitement. Though the plot and possible crossover details are shrouded in secrecy, just the mere thought of these two iconic characters sharing the screen has ignited a wave of speculation and enthusiasm within the fan community.

Marvel Studios often keep surprises hidden until the perfect moment so any leaks or hearsay should be taken with a grain of skepticism. Nonetheless, even just the possibility of witnessing Andrew Garfield Spider-Man swinging back into action, against Venom's force fills hearts with excitement and sets imaginations soaring.

Exploring the possibility of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man and Venom's crossover

Marvel Updates recently posted on Twitter suggesting that Andrew Garfield might make an appearance as Spider-Man in Venom 3. (Image Via Marvel)

Marvel Updates recently posted on Twitter suggesting that Andrew Garfield might make an appearance as Spider-Man in Venom 3. This has sparked a lot of speculation among fans although there hasn't been any confirmation from Sony or Marvel Studios. Nonetheless, the post has sparked discussions about the crossover between these two franchises.

Some fans have pointed out that Andrew has recently expressed his willingness to reprise the role of Spider-Man and others have noticed that the timing of the post coincides with Venom 3's start. While these possibilities are exciting, it is important to note that there is no evidence yet to support the claim that Andrew will appear in the film.

There are reasons why it would make sense for Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man to appear in Venom 3. Firstly in the comics Venom and Spider-Man are archenemies who have clashed over times. It would be intriguing to witness their rivalry unfold, on the screen.

Moreover, both Venom and The Amazing Spider-Man films share a dark and gritty tone. Both movies revolve around characters grappling with struggles and inner demons. This collective tone has the potential to enhance the crossover experience and make it more cohesive.

The prospect of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man appearing in Venom 3 remains uncertain. (Image Via Marvel)

Certainly, there are some reasons to consider why Andrew's inclusion, in Venom 3 might not come true.

Firstly it's worth noting that Sony has yet to confirm Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man involvement in the film. Moreover, there are hurdles that would need consideration if Andrew were indeed to make an appearance. For instance, ensuring that both films exist within the same universe and finding an explanation, for how Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man found himself in the Venom universe would be crucial.

All things considered, the prospect of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man appearing in Venom 3 remains uncertain. Nevertheless, several other factors indicate that it could potentially occur.

Venom 3: Release date confirmed and director Revealed

Venom 3 is bound to captivate audiences with its visuals and Marcel's direction will undoubtedly ensure that the film is not entertaining but also intellectually stimulating. (Image Via Marvel)

The anticipated Venom 3 is set to hit theaters on October 12, 2024. The talented filmmaker Kelly Marcel takes on the role of director and screenwriter for this installment.

However, it's worth noting that Andy Serkis previously helmed both Venom movies and its thrilling sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Again Tom Hardy will grace the screen as the iconic Eddie Brock while Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker team up to bring this exciting project to life.

At the end of the day, Venom 3 is bound to captivate audiences with its visuals and Kelly's direction will undoubtedly ensure that the film is not just entertaining but also intellectually stimulating. Fans of the Venom series can eagerly anticipate what surprises Kelly has in store for them.