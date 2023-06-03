Unveiling Tom Holland's choice: The best Spider-Man movie according to the star

After captivating audiences with his portrayal of Spider-Man in Marvel Studios' films, Tom Holland, the adored actor behind the iconic web-slinger, has finally unveiled his favorite Spider-Man movie. With an impressive six films in his repertoire, Holland has solidified his position as a fan-favorite Spider-Man, winning over hearts around the globe.

As he pays homage to the legacies of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who each brought their unique flair to the role with their respective Spider-Man films, but, the burning question arises: which of these cinematic masterpieces holds a special place in Holland's heart? Is it one of his groundbreaking performances?

Tom Holland declares Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as his ultimate favorite Spidey film

Tom Holland crowns Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as his all-time favorite Spider-Man movie (Image via Sony Pictures)

During a recent interview with the Associated Press at the red carpet premiere of Across the Spider-Verse, Tom Holland, the talented actor behind Marvel Studios' Spider-Man, left fans buzzing with his candid revelation.

Holland confidently stated, "I think the first Spider-Verse" as his favorite. His enthusiasm for the film was palpable as he expressed his pride in everyone involved and eagerly anticipated its forthcoming sequel:

"I think the first 'Spider-Verse' movie is the best 'Spider-Man' movie that's ever been made. I am so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mum. I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn't go, because I'm here, working. But, I'm incredibly proud of them. I'm excited for the second one. I'm sure it will live up to every expectation and I can't wait to see it."

Pop Base @PopBase Tom Holland says that ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ is “the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made.” Tom Holland says that ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ is “the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made.” https://t.co/gha4nOGa59

While this marked the first time Tom Holland publicly disclosed his favorite Spider-Man movie, he had previously shared his appreciation for notable moments within the franchise.

One standout scene for him was the epic final battle between Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and the formidable Green Goblin. Holland praised the inclusion of the tattered suit, which added a touch of realism to the character's injuries, and admired the attention to detail.

"Tobey Maguire's movies, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies in kind of the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes and the rips on the mask? I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get."

Tobey Maguire & Kirsten Dunst Web @TobeyKirstenWeb Tom Holland when asked about which part from Tobey Maguire's movies he wished he could've been in:



Tobey's movies, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. (1/2) Tom Holland when asked about which part from Tobey Maguire's movies he wished he could've been in:Tobey's movies, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. (1/2) 📝 Tom Holland when asked about which part from Tobey Maguire's movies he wished he could've been in:💬 Tobey's movies, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. (1/2)

Another aspect that caught Tom Holland's attention was the skateboarding sequence in Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man films. Although it deviated from the traditional portrayal of Peter Parker, Holland found it refreshing, fun, and intriguing. He commended the filmmakers for exploring this unique aspect of Peter Parker's life and bringing a fresh perspective to the beloved character.

"In Andrew's movies, I love the skateboarding sequence actually. I know that's kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence. I thought it was really fun. I thought the way they brought that aspect of Peter Parker's life was really interesting and really fun."

Binge Watch This @BingeWatchThis_ Tom Holland has revealed his favorite Andrew Garfield #SpiderMan moment. "I love the skateboarding sequence actually. I know that’s kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence," he said. (Via: @MCU_Direct Tom Holland has revealed his favorite Andrew Garfield #SpiderMan moment. "I love the skateboarding sequence actually. I know that’s kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence," he said. (Via: @MCU_Direct) https://t.co/lwPs39tLUt

The fact that Into the Spider-Verse holds a special place in Tom Holland's heart is no surprise. The animated masterpiece has garnered widespread acclaim and captured the imagination of audiences worldwide.

The burning question now arises: Can Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse live up to the high standards set by its predecessor in Holland's eyes?

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



“I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation and I can’t wait to see it.”



(Source: Tom Holland calls ‘INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE’ the best Spider-Man movie ever.“I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation and I can’t wait to see it.”(Source: @AP Tom Holland calls ‘INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE’ the best Spider-Man movie ever.“I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation and I can’t wait to see it.”(Source: @AP) https://t.co/p4RmdeDRtR

While Holland artfully avoided picking favorites among his co-stars in No Way Home, it is evident that he recognizes the greatness of each portrayal by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. His respect for their contributions showcases the camaraderie and appreciation shared among the actors who have brought Spider-Man to life.

Regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Tom Holland has previously expressed his admiration for WandaVision, calling it one of his favorite projects from Marvel Studios. His fascination with the series reflects his genuine enthusiasm for the expansive Marvel universe and its diverse storytelling.

ScreenTime @screentime



“We work through the weekends [for Spider-Man 3]. So, every Saturday everyone’s on set talking about it & everyone’s spitting their theories out of what’s going on”



(via Tom Holland says #WandaVision is his favorite Marvel thing he’s ever seen“We work through the weekends [for Spider-Man 3]. So, every Saturday everyone’s on set talking about it & everyone’s spitting their theories out of what’s going on”(via @ThePlaylist Tom Holland says #WandaVision is his favorite Marvel thing he’s ever seen“We work through the weekends [for Spider-Man 3]. So, every Saturday everyone’s on set talking about it & everyone’s spitting their theories out of what’s going on”(via @ThePlaylist) https://t.co/KoqhB02jaY

As for the future of the MCU's Spider-Man, Tom Holland revealed that discussions about upcoming projects had taken place, but were temporarily put on hold due to a writer's strike. This news leaves fans eagerly anticipating Holland's next appearance as the beloved web-slinger, curious to see how his journey will unfold.

In the meantime, Across the Spider-Verse continues to captivate audiences around the globe, providing a thrilling continuation of the Spider-Man saga in an animated format. With its visually stunning animation and compelling storyline, the film promises to be a must-see for Spider-Man enthusiasts and fans of exceptional filmmaking.

Poll : 0 votes