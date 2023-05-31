Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse spoiler warning officially issued by Marvel - Protecting the web of surprises

Marvel and Sony Pictures are proactively addressing potential spoilers for the highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In a recent promotional video released through the movie's official Twitter account, fans were cautioned about the looming threat of spoilers from early screenings, emphasizing the importance of remaining vigilant.

The trailer for Spider-Verse 2 has already provided a tantalizing glimpse into the film's universe, showcasing an array of Spider-Man variants, including the captivating portrayals of Spider-Man 2099 by Oscar Isaac and Spider-Woman by Issa Rae.

The inclusion of Insomniac's Spider-Man has further amplified the excitement among fans. However, as the marketing campaign gains momentum, inadvertent reveals in certain promotional materials have unveiled significant plot points, such as the surprise appearance of Mrs. Chen from Venom's live-action universe.

To combat potential spoilers, the team behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has released a cautionary video on social media. The video showcases Miles Morales swinging through a group of Spider-Men, with Miles symbolizing the fans and the other heroes representing possible spoilers.

Its purpose is to raise awareness among viewers about the spoilers that could emerge from early screenings. Moreover, the movie's official Twitter account announced that the social embargo for Spider-Verse 2 was moved up to May 24, intensifying anticipation for the film's release.

Exploring the vast potential of the Multiverse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse offers the possibility of numerous surprising appearances. The international trailer and new promo image has already teased the involvement of three main live-action Spider-Men, portrayed by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

This revelation has sparked speculation and excitement among fans who wonder if the trio will make a surprise comeback in the sequel. While the film's stars, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Issa Rae, have remained tight-lipped regarding the trio's participation, they have hinted at surprises for the audience.

Amy Pascal, a Sony producer, shared in an interview with Empire that Tom Holland has a strong affinity for the Spider-Verse movies. Although she refrained from divulging details about potential cameos, her statement further piqued interest surrounding the beloved character's possible appearances.

“I am not going to comment on anything around that!”



In addition to potential character surprises, marketing materials have alluded to a tragic twist involving Jefferson Davis, Miles Morales' father. Sony Pictures may have intentionally kept this plot point under wraps to preserve its emotional impact on viewers upon the sequel's theatrical release.

As excitement mounts and anticipation grows, Marvel and Sony Pictures are taking precautions to safeguard the moviegoing experience by urging fans to avoid lurking spoilers.

Fans eagerly awaiting a return to the Spider-Verse won't have to wait much longer. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 2, 2023.

