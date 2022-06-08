5 reasons The Amazing Spider-Man 3 needs to be made

Ever since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been craving a resurgence in Andrew Garfield’s iteration of the comic-book character and for Sony to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3. No Way Home’s positive reception and Garfield’s performance were enough to make the fanbase grovel for a continuation of his story.

Back in 2014, however, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was released in theaters to mixed reviews and, according to analysts, underperformed at the box office with a little over $700 million. As a result, the studio was forced to reboot the series in the MCU, but now that the previous Spidey films have been integrated into the universe, it makes fans want more of the earlier web-slingers.

Here is why Sony needs to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Exploring why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 could be popular

Garfield needs to end his arc

It is frustrating that the last Spiderman film, led by Andrew Garfield, was left on a cliffhanger. This made fans so excited to see the third installment of the series. However, after Sony gave the ax to Garfield’s term as the web-head, many spectators assumed that the series was finished along with Tobey Maguire’s.

However, realizing that Garfield didn’t get the ending he deserved, it seems only fair that he comes back and gives it another try.

A chance for new villains

Like anyone excited about a new Spidey film, the possibility of new villains is tantalizing. The first two films got Dr. Curt Connors in his lizard form, and Jamie Foxx changed into the walking volatile charger named Electro, as well as a new Green Goblin with Dane Dehaan’s frightening turn as the character.

It could be a new beginning for a villain who could stand the test of time in the Spidey franchise. It could even see Spiderman facing off with his long-time foe Venom in a third installment that will indeed have fans hooping and hollering.

More of Garfield’s web swings

Something that will get the pulses pumping will be Andrew Garfield’s swing sequences as the superhero. Garfield had a unique style and approach to the hero and added more pizazz to his execution.

Garfield’s character iteration seemed more realistic in his physicality and made Spider-Man fun to watch on screen. His swings are so magnetic that they keep fans glued to the screens for hours on end, and the swing in the Amazing Spider-Man 2 was easily one of the best openings to any superhero film ever made.

Another superhero team-up?

What might get fans rousing about the third installment would be another possible superhero team-up. Given that it has already been established that the three Spider-Mans know each other, it wouldn’t be a long shot to see Garfield and his two companions duke it out on the screen once more.

However, cameos and special appearances in the Marvel universe seem to be beating a dead horse at this point, but it looks like a worthy cause, and if it helps Garfield’s character get some more much-needed screen time, then it seems more than justified.

Potential for greatness and money

A trait that the third installment could have is its potential for greatness in the Spidey universe. If done correctly, it could rival the likes of No Way Home and previous movies. Let’s also not forget that it could easily recoup its budget with the help of the titular hero and Garfield’s charismatic nature.

The potential is there, and the fanbase is waiting for all of that glory for Sony to take advantage of.

