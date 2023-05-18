Venom 3 adds Doctor Strange star in a mystery role that could be Sony's Thanos-like villain

The cast of Venom 3 is turning out to be great as another MCU actor has joined Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. A recent addition to the cast was Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, who is presumed to be playing the yellow symbiote, Scream.

Besides her and Hardy’s Venom, Michelle Williams is set to return as Anne Weying, Reid Scott is coming back as Dr. Dan Lewis, and Stephen Graham’s Patrick Mulligan is expected to become Toxin. But along with these characters, Sony has added another MCU actor in their villain-based Spider-Man universe.

Chiwetel Ejiofor joins Venom 3 in an unknown role

Baron Mordo actor joins the SSU (Image via Marvel/Sony)

Till now, Chiwetel Ejiofor was rumored to have been offered a role in Venom 3. But now, Deadline has reported that the Doctor Strange actor has been finalized for the film. However, his role is still a mystery. He plays Baron Mordo in the MCU and has become the fourth MCU actor to join the SSU.

The first one was Michael Keaton, whose Adrian Toomes jumped universes to become a part of the SSU. The second one is Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron and will now be taking on Kraven the Hunter.

Russell Crowe was cast as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. But he’d be seen in Kraven the Hunter playing the father of Kraven, Nikolai Kravinoff. It will be intriguing to see who Chiwetel Ejiofor will play in Venom 3, as it is plausible that he will be cast as the symbiote God Knull.

Who is Knull?

Symbiote God Knull (Image via Marvel)

In the comics, he is known as the Lord of the Abyss and God of the Symbiotes. Knull made his debut in Venom Vol. 4 #3 for the first time. He is tied to MCU’s Gorr the God Butcher as he was the one who created the All-Black Necrosword, which was the first Symbiote. Knull also created the entire Smybiote planet called Klyntar.

The source material suggests that just like the Celestials, his existence also predates the Universe itself. His whole motivation was that he wanted to rule over a kingdom of darkness. So he started killing the Celestials, who were taking the “Light of Creation” forward.

The severed head of a dead Celestial which became Knowhere in Guardians of the Galaxy was his doing. Later, Knull used this head to create the All-Black Necrosword. The MCU didn’t involve Knull in Gorr’s backstory, which could be a hint that Sony wants to use this villain as SSU’s Thanos-level big bad. Hence, Chiwetel Ejiofor could be playing Knull, who finally makes his debut in Venom 3.

Venom 3’s release date and leaked plot details

Peter Parker and Venom (Image via Sony)

Written and directed by Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy’s Venom 3 is set to go under production as soon as June 5. So, it is presumed that Venom 3 could arrive in late 2024 or early 2025 (Prediction – March 28, 2025).

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s post-credits scene left a setup for Eddie and the Lethal Protector to go meet Spider-Man in New York. But as per a plot leak shared by u/Winter_Plankton8866, the SSU would not have a Spider-Man yet as in this universe, Peter Parker will only be around 10 years old.

So as Eddie finds out that Peter Parker is just a kid, he and Venom will form a bond with the young one and protect him against Toxin. It will be interesting to see how Knull fits into the plot of Venom 3.

