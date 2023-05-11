Venom 3 release date: New production date hints when Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock returns

Tom Hardy’s Venom 3 release date might be revealed soon as the film is taking great strides in its development. It recently added Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, who is believed to be playing the yellow symbiote, Scream. MCU’s Chiwetel Ejiofor has also been offered a villainous role in the film.

So, the cast is all set, with the likes of Stephen Graham, Michelle Williams, and Reid Scott set to return as well. Writer, director, and co-producer Kelly Marcel has already finished the script so the current writer’s strike will not affect its production, which is surprisingly set to begin very soon.

However, Sony still hasn’t revealed the release date for Venom 3, but there are two potential windows that could be planned.

Venom 3’s early production hints at its release window

Kelly Marcel is directing the next Venom movie (Image via Sony)

In a new report from Production List, the sequel to Venom: Let There Be Carnage will begin its principal photography as soon as June 5. That would put it right on track for a late 2024 or early 2025 release. Sony usually likes to put out their Venom and other Spider-Man universe movies either in June/July, March, or October.

Both Venom movies hit theaters in the first week of October (Oct 5, 2018, & Oct 1, 2021). Kraven the Hunter has been allotted an October 6, 2023, release date. So, Sony would have loved to place Venom 3 on October 4, 2024, but that date has been taken by DC’s Joker: Folie à Deux. In fact, DC has even taken October 3, 2025, for The Batman II as well.

Hence, the next Venom movie has to look at another release window. Since it begins production on June 5, Sony wouldn’t want to rush it for a June/July 2024 release. The rest of the late-2024 months are all packed with superhero movies as well because Thunderbolts hits theaters on July 28, Blade is scheduled for September 6, Joker 2 for October 4, and Deadpool 3 for November 8.

Eddie Brock and Venom (Image via Sony)

December would have been a viable option, but no studio would want to go head-to-head with Avatar 3, which arrives on December 20, 2024. Hence, Venom 3 could arrive in mid-August. But that puts it right in the middle of Thunderbolts and Blade. So, both Marvel and Sony would not agree on that since they like to work in sync and put out their MCU & SSU movies at least one month apart from each other.

Blade 3 recently hit a production snag, which could delay it. In that case, Sony could grab that September 6, 2024 release date for Venom 3. But if the former recovers fast, then the Venom threequel will definitely be moved to an early 2025 release window.

No superhero movies arrive in January and MCU’s Fantastic Four is scheduled for February 14, 2025. So, both January and February are not an option. But Sony always puts out movies in mid-late March, or the first week of April. Sony initially scheduled Morbius for a release in March but shifted it to April 1, 2022.

But in 2023, Adam Driver’s 65 hit theaters on March 17, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will arrive on March 29, 2024. Hence, Sony’s Venom 3 could arrive on March 28, 2025, as it is a vacant date with no movies currently attached to it.

Venom 3’s leaked plot details

Peter Parker and Venom in Venom 3 (Image via Sony)

No Way Home’s post-credits scene teased that we’d see Venom go and meet Spider-Man in New York. However, according to a plot leak shared by u/Winter_Plankton8866, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe will not have a Spider-Man.

Instead, we’d see a young Peter Parker who first shows up in Sony’s upcoming Madame Web. Then he’d form a bond with Eddie and Venom throughout the Venom threequel.

Poll : 0 votes