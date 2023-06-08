When will The Snoopy Show season 3 air on Apple TV+? Release date, trailer, and more details

The much-awaited animated comedy series, The Snoopy Show season 3, is slated to premiere on Friday, June 9, 2023, on Apple TV+. The series will comprise a total of twelve episodes. However, since the last season of the show was released in two separate parts, it is yet to be seen how the streaming service will release the upcoming season.

The series is based on the popular Peanuts comic strip by American cartoonist Charles M. Schulz and is the second Peanuts animated series to be produced, following the original 2019 series Snoopy in Space. The Snoopy Show debuted on February 5, 2021, and has since managed to create a huge fan following based on its intriguing and comedic storylines. The synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"The world's most iconic dog is ready for his close-up; there are new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle who is joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang."

The show is written by Rob Boutilier, Mark Evestaff, and Alex Galatis, and directed by Steve Evangelatos, Behzad Mansoori-Dara, and Ridd Sorensen with Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, and Mark Evestaff acting as the executive producers.

The Snoopy Show season 3 promises to be a fun and exciting adventure for fans

The trailer for the upcoming season of the show sees Snoopy engage in new and exciting adventures with his best friend Woodstock and the rest of the characters from the Peanuts story. The Apple TV+ show has been lauded by audiences for its thoroughly entertaining and wholesome storylines. Every episode of the series has an approximate runtime of 21 minutes with three seven-minute segments based on separate short stories.

One of the storylines in The Snoopy Show's trailer, that has managed to capture the attention of viewers, is Snoopy's newfound hobby of traveling. Through this storyline, the show tries to inspire its young audiences to dream big. Snoopy says in the show:

"Your imagination can take you any place you want to go."

The show's insightful nature has been praised by both critics and audiences alike, and with its upcoming season, the show promises to influence its young audiences with positive lessons.

The Snoopy Show's cast

The show hosts an exceptional voice cast that brings to life the much-loved characters on screen. The protagonist Snoopy is voiced by Canadian comedian, writer, producer, and voice actor Terry McGurrin. He has previously voiced characters in numerous critically acclaimed animated series including Scaredy Squirrel, Numb Chucks, Abby Hatcher, Norman Picklestripes, and Cyberchase.

Apart from McGurrin, the show also features several other voice actors portraying supporting roles in the show:

Robert Tinkler as Woodstock

Ethan Pugiotto and Tyler Nathan (S2E4-S2E13) as Charlie Brown

Isabella Leo as Lucy van Pelt and Patty

Hattie Kragten as Sally Brown and Violet

Wyatt White as Linus van Pelt and Shermy

Milo Toriel-McGibbon as Rerun van Pelt

Holly Gorski as Marcie

Isis Moore as Peppermint Patty

Jacob Soley as Pig-Pen

Apple TV+ announces new Snoopy projects

Along with the announcement of the upcoming season of The Snoopy Show, Apple TV+ has also announced another Peanuts based project including Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, which will debut on the platform on August 18.

The show will follow the story of Marcie, an introvert who loves her solitude but also enjoys helping her friends. When chosen as class president after the advice she provides to her friends turns out to be extremely useful, Marcie experiences a whole new aspect of life and embarks on a journey to become more confident.

A new show featuring Snoopy was also announced by Apple TV+, titled Camp Snoopy. While not many details pertaining to the show are revealed yet, it is known that the show will feature Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts as they try to earn their performance badges in the Great Outdoors.

Watch the upcoming season of The Snoopy Show on Apple TV+ on June 9, 2023.

