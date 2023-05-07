Explained: Why did CBS cancel S.W.A.T. after 6 seasons?

The CBS procedural action drama series S.W.A.T. has been canceled after six seasons. The show was a reboot of the 1975 series of the same name and has over 120 episodes in total. The final season will air its finale later this month, on May 19, 2023. The show first aired on November 2, 2017.

While S.W.A.T.'s ratings are decent and there is an ongoing writers' strike, these have nothing to do with the show's cancelation. It stars Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Jay Harrington, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, and several others. It shared the same universe as the FX crime drama The Shield.

S.W.A.T. on CBS cancelation reason revealed

S.W.A.T. is a co-production between CBS and Sony. While collaborations like these have been a mantra for success in the past, studios have now decided to clutch full ownership of their shows.

The show's ratings were improving steadily, with season 5 receiving 6.41 million viewers on average per episode over the first seven days on the air. Season 6 even saw a surge in viewership, with a new average of 6.82 million viewers, making it one of the top 20 TV dramas.

These figures, however, were unable to stop its cancelation since CBS and Sony no longer desired to work together. Studios are now developing their own proprietary streaming services, and it has become extremely necessary for them to have total ownership of their material. Even Paramount's Yellowstone is suffering the same fate, with its final episodes scheduled to start airing on November 13, 2023.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, commented on this cancelation by stating:

"For six seasons, the amazing talents of the S.W.A.T. cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew guided by Executive Producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line up."

She continued:

"We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week."

In a recent interview with Deadline, Executive producer/showrunner Shawn Ryan said:

"From a ratings perspective, it’s a no-brainer to pick it up, the show is a big hit for CBS. We live in this weird age now where economic conversations take place and take precedence over what viewers really want to watch on their screens, and hopefully Sony and CBS work out the details to bring it back because I know the fans want to."

What is S.W.A.T. about?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of S.W.A.T. reads:

"Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, a Los Angeles S.W.A.T. lieutenant, is assigned to lead a highly skilled unit in the community where he grew up. Torn between loyalty to the streets, where the cops are sometimes the enemy, and allegiance to his brothers in blue, he strategically straddles the two worlds."

It continues:

"Hondo encourages his team to rely on communication and respect over force and aggression, but when a crisis erupts, these unflinching men and women are prepared to put their tactical training to the test."

It was developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, with Shawn Ryan, Neal H. Moritz, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, Pavun Shetty, Justin Lin, and Paul Bernard serving as the executive producers.

