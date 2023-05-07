Is Yellowstone ending after 5 seasons? Paramount greenlights new Matthew McConaughey-led spin-off

Paramount has confirmed that the American neo-Western drama Yellowstone is coming to an end after five seasons. The final episodes of the show will begin airing from November of this year. The show has been infested with tensions behind the scenes, clashes of egos, scheduling conflicts, and a writer’s strike but it's safe to say that its fans now finally have some clarity about its ending.

Paramount has even decided to proceed with another Yellowstone spinoff, titled 1944, which stars popular American actor Matthew McConaughey.

The new show will begin airing right afterYellowstone concludes in December 2023. This will be the show's fifth spinoff show after 1882, 1923, Lawmen: Bass Reeves and 6666.

Paramount confirms the final episodes of Yellowstone will begin airing from November 13, 2023

Three years ago, Paramount made a massive mistake by signing a deal that gave streaming rights of Yellowstone to Peacock. The network's president and CEO Bob Baskin himself revealed that the deal was a disaster.

They recently declared in a press release that the upcoming Matthew McConaughey-led spinoff will further expand the highly celebrated show.

The statement stated:

"A new, untitled Yellowstone sequel from creator Taylor Sheridan – a further expansion of the Yellowstone universe – has been greenlit straight-to series. The cast will be announced shortly. The new series will premiere in December on Paramount Network and later on Paramount+ following the epic, final cycle of Yellowstone – television’s #1 hit series."

This will help the network fix the mistake they made three years ago, allowing all upcoming Taylor Sheridan shows to air exclusively on Paramount Network and Paramount+.

Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said:

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, added:

"The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

Rumors of Kevin Costner's conflicts with the network's management have been looming since the past few months. The actor had apparently requested a ridiculously short schedule since his dream Western epic, titled Horizon, has been taking most of his time.

Moreover, the actor's wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce this week. The couple was married for 18 years and share three children together.

Yellowstone synopsis and cast

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone showcases the exploits of the Dutton family who own a gigantic ranch in the state of Montana. The family's patriarchal head is John Dutton, who is portrayed by Kevin Costner. They are constantly at war with other ranches and government entities for the ownership of their land.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Amid shifting alliances and a growing list of enemies, the Dutton family's legacy is jeopardized like never before, and retribution is certain."

Alongside Costner, the show stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and several others.

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 will start airing from November 13, 2023.

