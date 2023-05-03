How many times has Kevin Costner been married? All about his marriages and children amid divorce with Christine Baumgartner

American actor Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are getting divorced after 18 years of marriage. On Tuesday, May 2, TMZ published a report stating that the 68-year-old star's wife, Baumgartner, 49, has filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences."

A representative for Costner told the publication:

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

The publication also reported that Christine is not asking for spousal support, but the duo has agreed to file for joint custody of their three children.

As per TMZ, Kevin Costner's attorney, Laura Wasser, said:

"Spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties' Premarital Agreement."

Kevin Costner has been married twice and has seven kids

Kevin Costner first tied the knot with actress Cindy Silva in 1978. The duo first crossed paths while studying at California State University - Fullerton. During their union, they became parents to three kids - Annie, Lily, and Joe. Silva is best known for starring in Dances with Wolves (1990) and LiteWeight (1998).

In November 1994, Silva filed for divorce from Costner after 16 years of marriage. As per The Daily Mail, the split happened around the time Kevin was linked with famed hula dancer Michele Amaral while he was shooting for Waterworld in Hawaii.

Less than two years after they divorced, Kevin Costner welcomed his fourth child with Bridget Rooney, the aunt of actress Rooney Mara and the heiress to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In September 2004, Kevin Costner married Christine Baumgartner, a handbag designer. The duo first became acquainted with each other while Costner was still married to Silva and was rehearsing a scene at a golf course for his 1996 romantic film Tin Cup.

In 1998, the duo ran into each other again at a restaurant and began dating soon after. In 2003, Costner told People Magazine:

"We exchanged numbers, and I told her that I would — did she mind if I called her in two weeks. I did not realize that was like an insult to a woman."

Here's what we know about his kids:

Annie Costner

Born on April 15, 1984, Annie Costner is the oldest child of Kevin Costner and Cindy Silva. She began her career in the entertainment industry at a young age and has starred in films like Dances With Wolves, The Postman, Lazy Teenage Superheroes, and The Baby-Sitters Club.

She became a producer and co-founded her company, Sound Off Films, in 2014. Through her company, she has produced The Pittsburgh Drug Trials, Bump and Spike, Katy Perry's Witness Tour documentary, The Discarded: A Tale of Two Rios, etc. She is currently married to a physician named Dr. Danny Cox.

Lily Costner

Born on August 4, 1986, Lily Costner is the second child of Kevin and Silva. She is also an actress and has starred in The Baby-Sitters Club and The Postman. Aside from being an actress, Lily is also a singer and has contributed to her dad's projects.

Joe Costner

The third child of Kevin and Cindy, Joe, was born on January 31, 1988. He appeared in The Postman as a youngster with his father and elder sisters after his appearance in Tin Cup with Costner in 1996. Joe now works as an audio engineer and production sound mixer in the entertainment sector.

Liam Costner

Born in November 1996, Liam Costner is the product of a brief romance between Kevin and Bridget Rooney. As per GH Gossip, he has not followed his father's path but is a real estate agent. Not much is known about his life, but Bridget married billionaire William Koch in 2005 after her break-up with Kevin.

Cayden Wyatt Costner

Born on May 6, 2007, Cayden is the first child of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. In 2008, Kevin told Parade Magazine that Baumgartner wanted to extend the family and have kids but was afraid he "couldn't be an effective father."

"[One day] I woke up and thought, 'Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?' That's all it took. ... I decided that I was not going to miss out on love."

Not much is known about Cayden, as his parents keep him out of the limelight.

Hayes Logan Costner

Born on February 12, 2009, Hayes Logan Costner is the second child of Kevin and Christine. He has actively been involved in sports since his childhood, Costner told Today.

"We're at all the Little League games, we're in that car constantly, we're trying to get the kids on the same team so we won't have to go to three different practices."

He also starred in Costner's four-part western epic, Horizon.

Grace Avery Costner

The third child of Kevin Costner and Christine, Grace was born on June 2, 2010, in California. While speaking to Today in the same interview, Costner revealed that, unlike her brothers, Grace is a "girly girl."

"She's sewing and she's dancing, but when she sees the ball bouncing out in the backyard, I can feel her gravitating out with the boys — but everything has to stop when she plays."

Reportedly, Kevin Costner has good relations with all of his seven kids.

