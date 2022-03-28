What is Christine Baumgartner's age? All about Kevin Costner's wife as couple make Oscars red carpet appearance

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner were spotted walking the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars. The actor wore his signature shades while posing for photos with his wife.

Meanwhile, Baumgartner was seen in a black and white ballgown with intricate lace designs. She sported a new darker hair color, which was different from her normal blonde locks. Costner wore a simple black tuxedo with a black bowtie and ditched his sunglasses while walking along the red carpet.

Costner went to the event to present an award. He had already won two Oscars in 1991 for Best Director and Best Picture for his work on the popular Western film, Dances with Wolves.

Everything known about Kevin Costner’s wife

Born on March 4, 1974, Christine Baumgartner is 48 years old. She is a model and handbag designer and has gained recognition as the wife of Kevin Costner.

Baumgartner is the owner of the handbag brand Cat Bag Couture, which is a collection of carefully designed fashionable carrier bags. A few of her daytime purses were also featured on the opening episode of Desperate Housewives in 2005 and were carried by the lead actresses.

Her products are available online alongside specialty stores like Hidden Jewel in Aspen. She has also appeared in several television shows and documentaries like Primetime, Biography, Die Johannes B. Kerner Show, and others.

Baumgartner has accompanied her husband to various red carpet events. Further details about her parents and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s relationship timeline

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party (Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Costner and Baumgartner met for the first time in the 80s. The former was married to Cindy Costner at the time, and Baumgartner was working as a professional model.

Romantic sparks flew between them in 1999 after they met each other at a restaurant. Since Costner and Cindy were divorced, he was open to finding love with Baumgartner, and they dated for four years.

However, the pair called it quits in 2003 and briefly split since they could not agree on whether or not to have children. Baumgartner wanted to have kids, and Costner was content being the father of three children from his previous marriage. He is also the father of son Liam Costner with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

The split did not last long, and the Wyatt Earp star opened up about finding his way back to Baumgartner. While speaking to Closer Weekly in 2018, he said:

“Fear kept me from marrying Christine. [She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father.”

The couple tied the knot on September 25, 2004, at Kevin’s ranch in Aspen, Colorado. They are the parents of three children: sons Cayden and Hayes, and daughter Grace.

Edited by Shaheen Banu