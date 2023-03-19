How much is Kenny G worth? Fortune explored as saxophonist asks judge to end spousal support

Kenny G has finally decided to end paying spousal support to his ex-wife Lyndie Benson following their divorce.

According to the court documents filed by Kenny's lawyer, Laura Wasser, a request has been made to the judge to end the spousal support payment of $40,000 that Kenny has been sending to Lyndie each month.

The reason Kenny wants to stop paying spousal support is that he is falling short of touring opportunities. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected his tours, which are his main source of income. He mentioned in court documents that his income has decreased since 2018. Laura's legal documents stated:

"Lyndie has refused to become fully self-supporting for almost 10 years. Kenny should not have to continue to bear the burden of her refusal to do so."

Kenny and Lyndie tied the knot in 1992 and the duo later became the parents of two children – Max and Noah. The pair divorced in 2012.

Kenny was previously married to Janice DeLeon from 1980 to 1987.

Kenny's net worth is estimated to be around $100 million

Kenny G has earned a lot from his hit albums and singles (Image via Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Kenny G has gained recognition over the years for his work as a jazz saxophonist, composer, and producer. This has helped him accumulate a lot of wealth ever since he made his debut, and CelebrityNetWorth reports the 66-year-old's net worth to be around $100 million.

He paid around $8.8 million for a house in Hunts, Washington in 1990 and built a 12,200 sq. ft. mansion on the same property in 1995. The house was listed for sale at $26.5 million in 1998.

Since 1998, Kenny has been living in a mansion in Malibu which was first purchased by him for $12.5 million in 1997. He spent around $3 million on another house nearby and demolished the old one, building it from the beginning.

He reportedly spent around $3.5 million on the second house. After being renovated, the house had two bedrooms, four bathrooms, a piano, a tennis court, and a huge recording studio.

Kenny G has also earned from the tours he has headed in the past, which includes the Brazilian Tour in 2015 and The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour in 2017. He has co-headlined tours like Moment of Truth World Tour, Secrets Tour, The Hits Tour, and The Breezin' & Breathless Tour.

The rest of Kenny's earnings have been a result of his hit albums and singles. He is known for his albums like G Force, Gravity, Breathless, The Moment, Paradise, Heart and Soul, and more. He has also released three live albums that include Kenny G Live, Best, and An Evening of Rhythm & Romance.

