How much is Sharon Stone worth? Net worth and fortune explored as actress reveals she lost half her money in SVB collapse

Sharon Stone, whose net worth is $60 million, lost half of her assets in the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

On March 16, she accepted the Courage Award during a fundraising event for the Women's Cancer Research Fund, and she then gave an emotional speech. Rebel Wilson, Julianne Hough, Nia Vardalos, and other well-known figures from the entertainment industry attended the event.

Although Stone did not mention the SVB collapse directly, she shared the statement following the shutdown of SVB last week. Explaining further about the loss, Sharon said:

"I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult. I'm a technical idiot, but I can write a f**king check. And right now, that's courage, too, because I know what's happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn't mean that I'm not here."

ModernCicero @CiceroModern @4Awesometweet Ironic since Sharon Stone just said she lost half her money in the SVB collapse! @4Awesometweet Ironic since Sharon Stone just said she lost half her money in the SVB collapse!

Victor Oaktree @OaktreeVictor



A Billionaire had Fifty Billion in SVB,



And these People are Losing some Serious Money.



Something BAD Definitely Happened.



There Needs to be a Serious Investigation into how all this Money - DisAppeared. @BeaudoinCharlie Sharon Stone lost half of her money,A Billionaire had Fifty Billion in SVB,And these People are Losing some Serious Money.Something BAD Definitely Happened.There Needs to be a Serious Investigation into how all this Money - DisAppeared. @BeaudoinCharlie Sharon Stone lost half of her money,A Billionaire had Fifty Billion in SVB,And these People are Losing some Serious Money.Something BAD Definitely Happened.There Needs to be a Serious Investigation into how all this Money - DisAppeared.

She also addressed her brother Patrick's death from heart disease, saying that it is not an easy time for any one of them. She added:

"This is a hard time in the world, but I'm telling you what, I'm not having some politician tell me what I can and cannot do. How I can and cannot live, and what the value of my life is and is not. So stand up. Stand up and say what you're worth. I dare you. That's what courage is."

Sharon Stone earns a lot from her career in the entertainment industry

Sharon Stone has accumulated a lot of wealth from her work in films and TV shows (Image via Robert Smith/Getty Images)

Sharon Stone has featured in several films and TV shows and has played lead roles in various projects. The 65-year-old's net worth is reportedly in the $60 million range, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Stone currently lives at a house in West Hollywood, California, with her three sons since 2018. The house was purchased following her appearance in Basic Instinct, and its price is estimated to be around $3.2 million.

The majority of Sharon Stone's films have been commercially successful, and she is mostly known for her appearance as Catherine Tramell in the 1992 erotic thriller film Basic Instinct. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the film grossed around $352 million at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews and being the subject of controversy for its graphic content.

Sharon Stone has worked in numerous films and TV shows over the years

Stone portrayed the role of Ginger McKenna in the crime film, Casino, directed by Martin Scorsese and released in 1995. The movie received several awards in addition to being a box office hit. She has continued to be a part of several other films like Bobby, Streets of Blood, Life on the Line, Here Today, Beauty, and more.

Sharon Stone made her television debut with the NBC sitcom Silver Spoons in 1982. She appeared as Vice President Natalie Maccabee in nine episodes of the TNT action drama series Agent X and as Olivia Lake in the HBO murder mystery series Mosaic.

Sharon Stone has been featured in various other TV shows like The New Mike Hammer, Magnum, P.I., T.J. Hooker, War and Remembrance, The Larry Sanders Show, The Practice, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Ratched, Murderville, and more.

Poll : 0 votes