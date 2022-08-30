Tyrese Gibson net worth: Fast and Furious star's fortune explored as he refrains from paying wife spousal support

Except for an SUV, Tyrese Gibson has refused to pay any spousal support to ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson. The F9 star appeared in court on August 29 for the divorce case, speaking about the things that would settle his separation from Samantha.

The court documents state that Gibson won’t pay monthly spousal support and would like to keep his 2016 Range Rover. However, Samantha can have the 2017 Land Rover Discovery. Gibson wants to have physical and legal custody of their daughter, Soraya, alongside the last decision for Soraya’s non-medical emergencies.

The latest update from the case states that Gibson’s lawyer Tanya Mitchell Graham questioned Samantha about her expenses from two years ago, summing up to around $1,740 for cosmetics. Samantha’s lawyer argued that this was irrelevant to the case, but Tanya explained why Gibson feels it’s necessary.

Tyrese and Samantha tied the knot in February 2017 and welcomed their daughter Soraya in October 2018. Gibson previously exchanged vows with Norma Mitchell in 2007, and their daughter was born in 2007. The pair separated in 2009.

Tyrese Gibson’s net worth explored

Tyrese Gibson has earned millions from his work in the entertainment industry (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tyrese Gibson gained recognition for his self-titled debut album in 1998, and one of his singles, Sweet Lady, also topped the Billboard Hot 100. This was followed by more albums alongside a successful acting career.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 43-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million. He has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry.

Tyrese Gibson and his ex-wife, Samantha, purchased a 25,000 sq. ft. house in Atlanta’s Buckhead suburb for $4 million in December 2017. Several dummies of Transformers can be found throughout the house, including a small Optimus Prime on the first floor, a large Optimus Prime in the backyard, and a Bumblebee in the front.

The mansion also has seven bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, a recording studio, a vocal booth, and velvet walls. In May 2021, Gibson listed his house at Woodland Hills, California, for sale at $3.5 million, but this year, he reduced the price to $2.9 million.

Gibson specifically earned from his work as an actor in two successful film series – Fast & Furious and Transformers. He portrayed Roman Pearce in the first two films of the Fast & Furious franchise and continued to reprise his role from the fifth film, Fast Five.

He has played the role of Sergeant Robert Epps in four films in the Transformers franchise, excluding the fifth installment, Transformers: The Last Knight.

Tyrese Gibson had a successful career as a singer and is most popular for his singles like Nobody Else, Sweet Lady, I Like Them Girls, How You Gonna Act Like That, and many more.

