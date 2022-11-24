Why did Carmelo Anthony's wife La La Anthony file for divorce and what's the current case status: All you need to know

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony were married for more than a decade. Unfortunately, their marriage fell apart when La La filed for divorce in June 2021.

The couple had a great time together and also share a child. However, several things that happened have influenced their marriage, which is why they decided to split.

Their marriage hasn't been great for a couple of years, but they decided to try to make it work. Unfortunately, it appears that the two couldn't find a long-term solution that would keep them happy.

This article will reveal everything we know about why La La Anthony filed for divorce. We will also take a look at the status of the case and whether or not the divorce has been finalized.

Why La La Anthony decided to divorce Carmelo

Carmelo Anthony and La La got engaged on Christmas Day in 2004. This happened during Melo's sophomore season in the NBA, in which he averaged 20.8 points.

The couple welcomed their first child, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, in March 2007. They finally decided to tie the knot in July 2010, just before Anthony's final season with the Denver Nuggets.

During the 2010-11 season, Anthony was traded to the New York Knicks. After eight seasons in the Mile High City, it was time for a fresh start on the East coast. Unfortunately, this caused a lot of problems between La La and Carmelo.

Playing for a big-market team is amazing, but it also comes with disadvantages. Big city life and the spotlight ended up ruining the basketball star's marriage.

During her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, La La revealed the major reason for her divorce.

“When we lived here [in New York] under all of that [attention], that's when things became complicated," La La said on the podcast.

"I think that was kind of the start. Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage."

The television personality admitted that she didn't like being in the spotlight all the time. Unfortunately, this was something she had to deal with as her husband played for the team in the biggest market.

Current status of La La and Carmelo's divorce

The current status of the divorce between Carmelo and La La Anthony is unknown. However, it doesn't appear that it's been finalized.

La La Anthony's divorce from Carmelo doesn't seem to be finalized yet.

According to a survey by lawyers.com, divorces with no contest took an average of eight months to finalize. However, this timeframe increases to 12 months for divorces that have a dispute.

The survey reveals that 13% of divorces took two or more years to complete, while 48% took from 12 to 24 months. Due to this, there is a good chance that the divorce between the basketball player and the television star won't be complete by 2023.

