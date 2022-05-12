Who is Valentino Lanus? Amber Heard's brief romance with ex explored amid ongoing Johnny Depp trial 

American actress Amber Heard's previous romantic relationships have come to the limelight recently owing to the high-profile defamation lawsuit that she is facing, filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing the 36-year-old star for $50 million for an opinion piece she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post where she alleged that she had been a victim of domestic violence.

Although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers insinuated that she was talking about him and how the piece had negatively impacted his career. In response, Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million.

Amber Heard's ties to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and her ex-wife Tasya van Ree have become the focus of attention during the trial, which has been on hold since May 5. In the midst of all of these, there have been talks about the Aquaman star's brief relationship with Mexican actor Valentino Lanus.

All you need to know about Amber Heard's former beau Valentino Lanus

Born on May 3, 1975, as Luis Alberto López, Valentino Lanus is a native of Mexico City. His family comprises of his mother Margarita Ayala, father Luis Alberto López and his three sisters.

The 47-year-old actor started his career as a model but eventually entered the entertainment industry.

In 1997, he made his television debut as Antonio in the telenovela Maria Isabel. He also appeared as Juan in El Juego de la Vida (2001-02), Julio in Inocente de ti (2004-05), and Emanuel in Llena de amor (2010-11).

Some of his other popular small-screen credits include: Dumb Girls Don’t Go to Heaven as Patricio Molina Lizárraga, Loving Again as Daniel Suárez González, The Beach House as Miguel Ángel Villareal and Amor gitano as Patricio, etc.

Lanus has also appeared in two films, El lado Oscuro de la Noche in 2002 and Quiero ser fiel in 2014. He created Chaman el Ultimo Guerrero, Artesanos, and Veritas, Prince of Truth, as a producer.

According to Marca, Amber Heard and Valentino Lanus were romantically involved between 2005 and 2006. The actress, who was only 20 at the time, had only recently begun her acting career, whereas Valentino Lanus was 31, eleven age her senior and well-established.

The outlet reports that the duo were introduced by mutual friends. According to the American Post, the couple tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, despite being seen together frequently.

Their relationship lasted for 10 months before the duo called it quits. Per the publication, Amber Heard broke up with Lanus because she wanted to focus on her career and relocate to the United States.

Valentino later quit his acting career to become a mystical guru. He last appeared in a telenovela, Nada Personal, in 2017. Following this, Lanus decided to explore the world and share his experiences on social media.

As for the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard lawsuit, the high-profile trial happening in Virginia's Fairfax court, will resume on May 16. Her lawyers are expected to summon more experts and key witnesses to testify.

