"That's not funny": Elon Musk's 'If I Die' tweet sparks responses from Maye Musk, MrBeast and more 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has built a reputation for being a controversial Twitter user. His latest antics include him commenting about his potential death under “mysterious circumstances.” Since then, the 50-year-old has gained massive traction online.

Elon Musk took to Twitter on May 9, just a week after he bought the social media platform for $44 billion. He wrote:

Elon Musk @elonmusk If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya

Prior to this, the SpaceX founder shared a post which appeared to read that he was responsible for “supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment.” It continued to read:

“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool.”

The tweet also claimed that the equipment was supplied to Ukraine by the US Department of Defense-Pentagon.

Many believe that Elon Musk’s prior tweet led to him speaking about his death.

The internet reacts to Elon Musk’s tweet

Though several Twitter users found the tweet hilarious, the billionaire’s mother was displeased. Maye Musk replied to her son’s shocking comment online, saying:

Musk seemingly expressed regret in posting a concerning tweet online. He replied:

Popular YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast also responded to Musk’s tweet, jesting:

MrBeast @MrBeast @elonmusk If that happens can I have Twitter @elonmusk If that happens can I have Twitter

Political comedian and Washington Times columnist Tim Young also replied to Musk by saying:

Several internet users suggested that Musk was afraid of former President Bill Clinton and his wife and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. This comes after a conspiracy theory which claimed that the Clintons were involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide.

As many people dragged the Clintons into Musk’s strange tweet, “The Clintons” began trending on Twitter. As per Sunday night, the tag amassed more than 52,000 tweets.

Others also referred to the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Netizens stated that Musk was the “Amber Heard of Twitter.”

Actor Walter Masterson seemed unimpressed with Musk’s now famous tweet. The former responded:

Walter Masterson @waltermasterson @elonmusk somebody please pray for the richest man in the entire world ✝️ @elonmusk somebody please pray for the richest man in the entire world ✝️

Several other netizens hilariously responded to the South Africa-native’s tweet. A few read:

Stevedabitcoin @stevedabitcoin @elonmusk As long as you don’t sell your Bitcoin… @elonmusk As long as you don’t sell your Bitcoin…

Elon Musk gets embroiled in Heard-Depp court case

The entrepreneur was subpoenaed to hand over all the communication he had with the Aquaman actress after Johnny Depp claimed that Heard was involved in an extra-marital affair with the Tesla boss.

Court documents claimed that Heard was in a romantic relationship with Musk just a month after she tied the knot with Depp. The documents alleged that Musk was often in Depp’s residence “late at night” when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was away filming in other countries.

The businessman was allegedly given access to Depp’s building’s parking garage as per Heard’s request. Musk would go on to gain access to the home via the residence’s elevator.

Though netizens believe that Musk will be making an appearance in court, his attorney Alex Spiro told Fox News that he will not be testifying.

